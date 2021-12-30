My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic is a children’s animated television series. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic was created by Lauren Faust and it began airing on October 10, 2010. My Little Pony follows the story of a studious unicorn pony named Twilight Sparkle. She and her friends, Applejack, Rarity, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, and dragon assistant Spike travels all around Equestria helping others while also solving their own problem that arises between them.

What is My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic about?

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic follows a studious unicorn pony named Twilight Sparkle as her mentor Princess Celestia guides her to learn about friendship in the town of Ponyville. On her way, she befriends Applejack, Rarity, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie along with her dragon assistant Spike. These ponies find that they represent different faces of friendship with magical artifacts called the “Elements of Harmony”.

When was My Little Pony released?

My Little Pony was first released on 10 October 2010. It has a total of nine seasons and two special and holiday movies. The last season was aired on 12 October 2019. The series has become widely popular among children and adults alike.

#PonyConfidential: Discover the magic of friendship with the #MLP: A Pony For Every Season DVD: http://t.co/3xtbquZZoe — My Little Pony (@MyLittlePony) December 16, 2013

Cast and characters in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

Lauren Faust is the creator of this popular children’s series. Tara Strong voicing Twilight Sparkle is the main character of the animated series. Other characters include Ashleigh Ball who has given voice to both Applejack and Rainbow Dash. Tabitha St. Germain gave voice to Rarity. Andrea Libman as Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie. Cathy Weseluck has a voiceover for Spike.

What does the cast say about My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic?

“I think the magic of My Little Pony is that it’s really a story about being yourself and being accepted for who you are,” says Tara Strong. “And I think that resonates with people of all ages.” Ashleigh Ball echoes these thoughts, adding, “At the core, My Little Pony has always been about acceptance. It doesn’t matter what color your coat is, how big or small you are, where you’re from – at the end of the day we’re all equal.” For Andrea Libman, playing two characters was a unique experience. “It was really fun to play both sides of Friendship Is Magic because they have such different personalities,” she explains. Cathy Weseluck says that she was drawn to the show because of its positive messages. “There are so many shows out there that focus on the negative,” she observes. “My Little Pony is about being kind, caring for others, and embracing your individuality.” Lauren Faust says, “I wanted to create a My Little Pony show that not only my daughter would enjoy, but one that mothers could watch with their daughters and not feel like they were talking down to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do children love My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic?

Children love My Little Pony for many reasons. The characters are very relatable to children and they also have great storylines. My little pony teaches kids lessons about friendship. The series also has a great message for children and adults alike which is don’t judge people until you get to know them. The children’s favorite character happens to be Pinkie Pie because she loves watching her sing and dance in the show. The series centers around six main ponies who come together as friends in order to help one another out with issues that arise. They learn about the magic of friendship, which helps them overcome any obstacle or problem that comes their way. My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic has a similar feel to other popular animated shows such as “Thomas the Tank Engine.” My Little Ponies have been played by young girls over several generations so it’s no wonder why this show remains so appealing! My little pony friendship is magic can be enjoyed by all ages despite being geared towards young girls.