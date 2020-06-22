My mother led the way for women VP picks. Biden's choice is crucial (Opinion)

In his Democratic nomination acceptance speech, he said: "By choosing a woman to run for our nation's second-highest office, she sent a powerful signal to all Americans. There are no doors we cannot open. We will set no limits. to achievement. If we can do this, we can do anything. "

When Joe Biden, this year's presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, promised to name a woman as his running mate, he tapped into the energy that fueled the Mondale-Ferraro ticket, now shared by millions of voters across the United States. Many of us endorsed Hillary Clinton in two presidential elections, as she again demonstrated that a woman could be a credible candidate for national office. My mother proved that a president was possible. Clinton demonstrated that it is inevitable.

This year, six credible women contended to lead the Democratic ticket. As each of her campaigns ended, the reality of our first female president felt out of reach again.

Biden's campaign has rekindled our hope of one day seeing a woman in the White House. Critics have complained that it has unnecessarily "narrowed the pool" of possible candidates. As the daughter of Geraldine Ferraro, I say that choosing a woman should not be seen as a limitation on the field. Rather, it levels it.

Biden's choice is even more important as our nation struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and faces the racial injustice that has plagued this country for 400 years. There is work to be done to bridge our divisions, unite communities, and find real solutions with empathy and care. Every day we see women in executive offices doing this work in our cities and states, and in countries around the world. Now is the time to have a woman in the second highest office in our nation.

To be sure, there are plenty of exceptionally qualified men Biden could have chosen. But by vowing to bring a woman second in command, he is acknowledging a systemic divide and validating the notion that there is no compelling reason that a woman has not yet held such a high office.

And yet, Biden's election poses a risk: Will his bold decision win him voters, that is, the voters who represent more than half of the republic? Or will you lose the critical votes fueled by misogyny, even among white women, that was evident during Hillary Clinton's fierce battle for the presidency in 2016?

Vice presidential candidates are not known to directly or significantly affect the way people vote for a particular ticket. But we do know that women are the nucleus of the Democratic Party and a probable engine of victory. In 2018, Democratic women helped flip the United States House with a record 23-point gender gap.

Ninety percent of black women voters voted Democrat.

According to several studies, including one discussed in an article published by American Politics Research in 2010, my mother "affected approximately 5.3% of the entire electorate in 1984 (the highest of any vice presidential candidate)." Perhaps our understanding of how vice presidential candidates may or may not influence votes is based on the historically masculine experience of politics.

Many vice presidential candidates have brought qualities to the ticket that complement and highlight the candidate's own, and contrast with opponents. My mother's historic candidacy demonstrated that a woman can also generate her own energy and support while giving her ticket a whole new look and character.

I hope Biden chooses a woman who has broad support in battlefield states, a capacity to heal and unify, and a track record of experience working with communities of color, underserved communities, and law enforcement. As Biden himself has said, the vice presidential election will also be someone who can immediately assume the role of president if necessary.

For Biden to bet his bid on this type of gamble, it says a lot about who he is and how he would rule: with an administration based on actions, not mockery, taken solely because they are the right things to do, right now.