CS recommends: My neighbor Totoro, more books, podcasts and more!

Stuck inside? Don't know what to watch / read / play / listen to? ComingSoon.net has you covered. In this week's CS recommends our staff gives you sound advice on the best ways to consume during your downtime, including My neighbor Totoro & plus. Check out our picks below!

RELATED: Seen at Home: Top 20 Streaming Movies for the Week of May 22

MAX EVRY RECOMMENDATION: Monsters Among Us Podcast

Click here to listen!

If you are a fan of the supernatural, the paranormal or the just creepy, then you want to tune in Monsters among us podcast! Hosted by Derek Hayes (Paranormal caught on camera), this telephone support program focuses on the cryptozoological phenomenon (Bigfoot, Big Cats, Glimmerman, Shadow People, etc.), but covers everything from ghosts to UFOs. Personally, I don't believe in any of this, but I love listening to people's personal encounter stories. Hayes is a great host with a deep, low voice, and the creepy music he puts behind every call creates a fun atmosphere. A great companion podcast for the long haul Any ghost!

KYLIE HEMMERT RECOMMENDS: Child's Play (2019)

Click here to buy!

My relationship with Chucky started when I was too young, sneaking up on the 1988 original. Child's play A movie with my brother and my cousins ​​in their living room one night, resulting in nightmares for about six months straight. However, it wasn't long until I fully embraced the horror genre, and Brad Dourif's Chucky became one of my favorite movie villains. The first two Child's play The movies are, in my opinion, the best in the movie series, and that's partly why I love this remake so much. Lars Klevberg and Tyler Burton Smith's reinvention of the classic scary story brings back the element of horror that lessened after Children game 3. This does not mean that follow-up deliveries are not pleasant; Most of them are fun and wild as hell, and it's hard not to love Chucky's ridiculous antics or homicidal forms. But the aftermath, particularly Chucky's girlfriend and Chucky's seed – Perhaps he leaned too much in comedy and absurdity compared to his predecessors. While I love the franchise in general, I prefer when horror beats humor.

The 2019 version of the Chucky story brings a fresh, modern perspective on a technologically advanced killer doll (voiced by Mark Hamill) causing bloody chaos for the unfortunate teenager Andy (Gabriel Bateman) and his mother (Aubrey Plaza) , as well as for anyone who gets in the way of Chucky. The remake obviously doesn't touch Don Mancini's original vision of the most famous doll in horror, but it doesn't have to. Fun, scary, clever, creepy and effortlessly performed by the young actors in the film, the Child's play The remake might not be part of the original franchise, but it stands out for being one of Chucky's best knife adventures.

GRANT HERMANNS RECOMMENDATION: My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Click here to buy!

The world may be full of darkness right now, but a sheer point of brilliance for the public can be found with Hayao Miyazaki's 1988 animated classic. My neighbor Totoro. After two young sisters move to post-war rural Japan with their college professor and interact with friendly forest spirits, the story touches everything from imagination to brotherhood and some unique cultural motifs. With gorgeous animation, a poignant storyline, charming humor for older and younger viewers, and a brilliant sense of wonder, this is a perfect movie to watch and brighten any day.

MAGGIE DELA PAZ RECOMMENDATION: Definitely Maybe (2008)

Click here to buy!

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Abigail Breslin, Can definitely be is a romantic comedy movie that follows the story of Will Hayes, a 30-year-old father in the midst of a divorce, who is forced to remember his previous love life when his 10-year-old daughter named Maya has insisted on telling him a story of how He and Maya's mother met. At first, Will hesitated, but soon decided to tell him their love story by changing only the names of the three women involved, while Maya tries to guess which of the women from her past would eventually become her mother. Will's story will span from the time he became a member of the campaign for Bill Clinton's presidential election in 1992 to Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

This 2008 movie is one of the first Reynolds romantic comedy movies he made before becoming a hit superstar we all know today. In addition to Reynold's lead performance, the film also featured a star-studded cast including Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, and Oscar winner Rachel Weisz. Although it received mixed reviews from critics and didn't perform well at the box office, it's actually still one of my favorite Reynolds plays because it absolutely showed how humor and charm are clearly tied to the Deadpool actor's name. What I like most about the movie is its non-linear storyline that makes smart use of flashback or memory scenes to deliver most of the narration, which is a type of narration I've always been a fan of.

For readers who haven't seen this movie yet, Can definitely be might remind you of the popular sitcom How i met your mother due to its almost similar premises. However, once you have seen the movie, you will see the differences between them in terms of characters, themes, and story.

So if you are a fan of Ryan Reynolds or just plain fun romantic comedies, I highly recommend you watch Definitely, Maybe!

JEFF AMES RECOMMENDS: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Click here to buy the movie!

Click here to buy the book!

I started reading Harry Potter in 2000 just before the release of the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The first novel Harry potter and the Philosopher's StoneIt was cute and fun, but I wasn't really impressed. While its sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsIt was more cumbersome than enjoyable, as it more or less echoed the familiar rhythms of the original with only a few unique embellishments to keep readers interested.

For me, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban It is the book that really drew me into the magical world of JK Rowling, with its darker themes and intricate plot. Also, that time travel … amazing things! From that moment I was hooked. (And yes, I waited in line at midnight years later to snatch a copy of Harry Potter and the Death Gaps … and no, I have not dressed up as any of the characters.)

Similarly, the first two film adaptations, as directed by Chris Columbus, were rigid and more calculated than magical, save for iconic John Williams scores. Thank God for Alfonso Cuarón, who came in and gave the series a much-needed shot in the arm. The Academy Award-winning director not only redesigned Hogwarts, but also stepped back and challenged his three lead actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, to do more with their respective characters. The results are amazing and make a hell of a journey.

ComingSoon.net recommends that all readers adhere to CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time.