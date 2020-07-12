My parents had the American dream at their fingertips, then abandoned it and returned to India. 25 years later, I asked them why

My father Partha moved to the United States in the early 1980s to study; my mother, Jhumkee, followed soon after. They ended up staying for more than a decade before uprooting the family and returning to India when I was four years old. My sister and I grew up in her hometown of Pune on American passports and returned every summer, enjoying, as the cliche puts it, "the best of both worlds" and an extraordinary level of privilege.

So when I called my parents this time, I decided to interview them too: about their pursuit of the American dream, their decision to give up everything, if they had any regrets, and how their experience can help them understand this moment of tremendous upheaval for immigrants.

America: a land of opportunities and & # 39; computers & # 39;

My father ended up in the United States through a process of elimination. He dreamed of being a pilot in the Indian Air Force, but did not make the cut. He then went to college, earned an engineering degree, and made it to the final round of interviews for Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever), the Indian subsidiary of the global consumer brand. Unilever ( UL ) – along with four other candidates.

"If I had gotten the Hindustan Lever job, I probably would not have come to the United States," he said.

The company hired three of the five final candidates. He was not one of them. He also did not enter any of the best Indian business schools. But in one of those school interviews in 1980, he met an acquaintance who was visiting from the United States and told my father that he should think about entering this "emerging" field called computers.

"This friend asked, 'Oh, are you interested in hardware or software?'" My father recalled. "I had no idea what I was talking about, what hardware and what software it is, so I said 'Both! I want to do both!' I had no idea."

This is how, in 1982, my father entered the alphabet soup that is the immigration system of the United States. He came to the United States on an F-1 student visa, seeking degrees at two schools that offered him financial aid, before returning to India to marry. My mother joined him in the United States in 1985 on an F-2 dependent visa.

"I was very excited," she said. "It was the first time I had left the country."

But there were also deep moments of nostalgia in those early years. "Your dad had to stop listening to the Hindi songs completely, poor thing, because the moment he put them on he started crying," she said.

My father finished graduate school with a job as an analyst at a defense subcontractor that manufactured parts for aircraft engines. At that time, he had one year to work in the country under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) rule.

"I knew I had to impress them enough in that year that they were willing to do my H-1 process," he said. "Back then, all this immigrant visa and all that was not as well known as it is now."

A moment of uncertainty

About six months later, he broke the news to his employer that an additional process had to be followed to keep him longer. Fortunately, the company agreed, hired an immigration attorney, and within six months had the H-1 visa, as it was called at the time. In late 1989, he had applied for and received a green card.

In 1986, the year my father received his H-1, the United States admitted 26,227 Indian immigrants overall, according to government data. Last year, Indians received 278,491 H-1B visas (including renewals), more than 71% of the total. That has been the case for years, skewed by the tech industry that has long relied on the visa program to bring Indian engineers to the United States. But the country-specific limits for green cards imposed in 1965 mean that tens of thousands of Indians applying for a green card this year will not receive them until at least 2055 due to a long delay in India's applications, according to a recent analysis. of US Immigration Data from the Libertarian Expert Group Cato Institute.

In the approximately three years that my dad was going through the now common green card work visa process, my mom had switched from F-2 visa to her own F-1 to do her master's degree from Tufts University in Boston . He then joined the tech company Pitney Bowes on his OPT, but he only had to wait a few months since his green card was linked to my father's.

Now almost all of these avenues are under attack. Less than two weeks after suspending H-1B visas for the remainder of this year, the Trump administration announced that all students at American universities on F-1 visas must leave the country, transfer to another university, or risk deportation. if your fall semester is retained online in the midst of the pandemic.

"This very difficult situation that exists was not there at the time. There were uncertainties about the execution of the process, which is normal," said my mother. "But (the notion) that the whole process can cause a disorder … that didn't exist."

The most precarious moment they faced was just before the green card arrived, when my father's company was acquired and he planned to close the Connecticut plant where he worked. If you had still been in H-1 and lost your job, you would not have been able to apply for unemployment and would have had to leave the country.

"It was a bit of playing and voila," he told me. Luckily he was on time. "

Caught between two worlds

Soon after my birth, my father decided to pursue another part of the American dream: entrepreneurship.

He left Gartner, the technology consulting firm where he would spend most of his career, to start his own firm, providing strategic consulting to American companies and also bringing consultants from India to work on projects at those companies.

At that time, my father had been in the United States for almost 11 years and my mother had been here for eight years, she had also advanced her career as a designer. They started having what my father referred to as "itchiness."

"At all the Indian holidays that was the favorite topic of conversation: 'Are you going to stay here or are you going to come back?'" He said.

Many Indian workers increasingly choose to return to a phenomenon known as "reverse brain drain." Exact figures are hard to come by, but mounting frustration and uncertainty over immigration policy may now be prompting more Indians to consider returning home. A recent Indian webinar contemplating a return from the United States called "Come Home and Build," hosted by venture capital firm Lightspeed India, obtained so many registrations that organizers had to expand your Zoom subscription

In the early 1990s, my parents witnessed some friends who went to India, spent several months there, and moved to the United States because it was very difficult to readjust to life at home.

A trip back to India for my first birthday made the decision clear. "We came back here and realized what kind of life it will be with (our) parents to grow old and raise a child in this culture," said my mother.

Still, my parents continued to vacillate in the decision for a couple of years, during which time my sister was born.

At that time, India had liberalized its economy, opening up to the rest of the world. My father felt the opportunity and successfully proposed Gartner, by then one of his new firm's clients, to bring his technology consulting services to India.

In 1995, a few years before Y2K put India's tech industry on the global map, my parents returned to Pune, a move slated to happen before school started. For my mother, that meant losing a career and, potentially, a sense of individuality that the United States had allowed her to build.

"I got a lot of recognition and appreciation for my work … completely oblivious to who I was, where I came from," he said. "That was a wonderful thing that I knew I wouldn't get in India … going back was a very, very daunting process."

But they decided that once they launched, there would be no going back. "Most of those people ended up going back to the United States, (a) type of path of least resistance," my father said. "We decided that we are not going to try, come hell or high tide, we will make it work."

How it has impacted me

Two decades later, my parents still live in Pune, but my sister and I live in the United States.

Every time someone asks, "Where are you from?" We don't have to think twice. We instinctively say "India" and we immediately have a momentary identity crisis.

However, everyone takes it to the letter. And why wouldn't they? We have the skin, we have the accent. With that answer, no one asked that dreaded follow-up question: "But where are you really from?"

We have spent most of our lives in India and this is where our roots are, but being Americans is also a fundamental part of our identity. I never thought about giving up my American passport, but I imagine that doing so would be a bit like being out of half the rooms in my house.

It also meant a lot of guilt, especially when I grew up with friends who are now in the United States and went through the same process as my parents once, some of whom have already returned, others who plan to.

"I've also mentally ended all this uncertainty and insecure life where I don't know what will happen," one of those friends told me last week.

As many struggle with the decision to stay in a country that now seems to make it as difficult for them as possible, I asked my parents what the United States represents to them. Their responses, recorded separately, were surprisingly similar, and surprisingly different from what the country feels to many at the moment.

"Openness and acceptance, only merit is what drives you forward," said my father. "It really was about what he could achieve and what he showed he could do."

While seeing the United States from afar in recent years has "diluted" that image for him, "I think the underlying spirit of the country still exists."

My mother also used the word "acceptance" shortly after listing the other countries and cultures she was exposed to here: friends from Egypt, Liechtenstein, Morocco, Tunisia, all brought together by the American dream.

"The realization that people are the same everywhere, that used to hit me very severely every time," he said. "It didn't matter who you were, where you came from. What you did, your performance … that's what mattered. It represented something wonderful, and that was the America we lived in."