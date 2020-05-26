Mysterio's Hydro-Man illusion is far from home

Mysterio's illusions in Spider-Man: Far From Home were very intimidating, but the damage they caused created a large hole in the plot. We'll see.

Spider-Man: away from home introduced Mysterio, a different type of villain who relied on technology to create chaos and take credit for saving the world. However impressive their illusions were, the damage they created ended up leaving a hole in the plot. The Marvel Cinematic Universe peaked with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, which gathered all the heroes of the MCU to fight against Thanos and his armies.

The final chapter of the Infinity saga was Spider-Man: away from home, offering a glimpse into the world after the capture of Iron Man trying to re-adapt after the return of those who disappeared at the end of Infinite war. Spider-Man's first enemy after fighting alongside the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more was Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who initially posed as a hero who came from another dimension in the Multiverse .

Mysterio ended up being a completely different person: a former Stark Industries employee and holographic illusion specialist who had a full team of other former Stark employees who helped him create attacks by the Elementals through holograms and drones. Even though their illusions were very compelling, looking back at everything they caused, they actually created a hole in the plot.

Spider-Man: Away From Home: How Mysterio's illusions created a plot hole





As previously mentioned, Mysterio led the world to believe that the Elementals were causing all kinds of chaos and that he was the only one capable of defeating them. Beck claimed that the Elementals were super-powerful entities from Earth-833 that came into this world through an interdimensional crack caused by the snap. These beings were formed from the primary elements (air, water, fire, earth) and their attacks were based on them. Sandman was the first, launched in Mexico; then came Cyclone, made to destroy Morocco; Hydro-Man was the first with whom Peter Parker had direct contact in Italy; Molten Man manipulated the fire element and was released in Prague; And then there is Elemental Fusion, who manipulated all of the elements, although he was unable to fully display his "powers" when Spider-Man exposed his true nature.

The Elementals were intimidating and created a lot of damage around the world, and that was what created the plot hole. Once it is revealed that they were nothing more than complex and carefully crafted holograms projected by drone armies, all the damage caused by them really doesn't make sense. Hydro-Man, for example, caused water damage in Venice and left Peter drenched, and Molten Man destroyed the carnival with fire, which would not be possible with holograms. Spider-Man: away from home does not give an explanation, thus creating a hole in the plot, but fans have theorized that Mysterio's technology was so advanced that his drones were armed, allowing him to splash water or create fire damage as needed, since the holograms alone would not have been able to fool anyone without real consequences. The MCU is unlikely to answer this in Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 or any other movie in the near future, so fans must find their own explanations for how Mysterio managed to destroy cities with his technology.

