Mysterious events in Iran raise questions about Trump's strategy (opinion)

Alleged cyber attacks have targeted other sites in Iran, including a port, and clashes with Iran are taking place in other theaters, including at sea.

Some analysts suspect that the United States and its ally Israel, which have allegedly carried out cyber attacks on Iran before, may have played a role in these recent explosions. Unsurprisingly, neither country has publicly assumed responsibility, but a New York Times report quotes a Middle East intelligence official who claims that this month's explosion at the Natanz nuclear complex in Iran was caused by an explosive planted by Israel.

Whoever is responsible, these incidents serve as an important reminder that Iran's ongoing nuclear and military activities are profoundly dangerous to the national security of the United States.

Almost four years after his term, President Donald Trump has failed to mitigate Iran's threats. Instead, it has exacerbated them.

Even if the recent explosion in Natanz actually delayed Iran's nuclear program, Iran is still closer to a nuclear weapon than when Trump took office.

After the President withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) and reinstated the crippling sanctions against Iran in 2018, Iran proceeded to restart a series of nuclear activities that it had reduced or slowed down when all parties they were fulfilling the deal.

Iran has reportedly significantly increased its enriched uranium arsenal and increased the number of machines used to enrich it. After ignoring the JCPOA-related safeguards, the analysis indicates that Iran has now halved the time it would take to break a nuclear weapon.

With this threatening reality facing the administration, there are only so many tools in the toolkit to address the possibility of an increasingly dangerous and nuclear-armed Iran. Finding a diplomatic exit ramp is the obvious option, but the administration shot itself in the foot on that front two years ago.

In withdrawing from the nuclear deal, despite the fact that Iran was honoring its commitments, the administration described itself as an unreliable party. If there were another agreement on the table, Tehran would have good reason to doubt whether the administration would comply.

Second, the administration adopted unrealistic prerequisites for a new agreement. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo presented an onerous set of 12 steps that Iran would have to complete in order for the administration to lift sanctions and establish full diplomatic and trade relations with Tehran.

With diplomacy more like an impossible dream than an achievable goal, economic pressure has been a weapon of choice for Trump. President Barack Obama, as well as many other foreign leaders, used sanctions to bring Iran to the negotiating table in the run-up to the JCPOA.

President Trump has duplicated that approach by implementing severe sanctions against Iran targeting key sectors, businesses, and regime officials.

By employing economic tools, Trump has used the military assets of the United States to follow his agenda against Iran, including military force. Trump authorized a targeted attack that killed powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani in January, a move that an Iranian ambassador warned amounts to starting a war.

The administration has also used various covert action capabilities. In June 2019, Trump reportedly ordered a successful cyberattack against an IRGC database after saying he had suspended the impending airstrikes. The objective of the attack was said to be to prevent IRGC attacks on tankers.

New accusations that the United States and potentially Israel are using covert programs to sabotage Iranian nuclear and military facilities appear to be an escalation on this front. Earlier this month, an explosion shook a building used to assemble uranium enrichment machines at the Natanz industrial complex.

Natanz was reportedly the target of a previous United States covert action program, codenamed the Olympics, during the Obama administration. As reported by the New York Times, the attack "temporarily removed nearly 1,000 of the 5,000 centrifuges that Iran had at the time spinning to purify uranium."

In late June, an explosion occurred at an Iranian missile facility, which Iran falsely claimed occurred at a different facility. (Iran said it was a gas explosion.) American and Israeli officials denied being involved in that incident. Another explosion hit a power plant, and soon after a chlorine gas leak sickened several people in southeast Iran.

And that's only inside Iran: There have also been continued attacks on Iranian sites outside the country, including against a senior Iranian official in Syria and against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

There is no evidence that the blasts are related, but they are leading analysts to suggest that they may have been acts of sabotage designed to curb Iran's nuclear and military activities.

While denying its involvement in these recent explosions, Israel has acknowledged its involvement in previous covert action operations. In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged one of those operations that resulted in Israel retrieving an information file on Iran's nuclear activity.

The specific impact of the Natanz explosion on Iran's nuclear program is unclear, but there is a real risk that, in light of these alleged sabotage attacks, Iran could go underground to protect itself from further attacks. in the future. That would make it harder to monitor Iran's activities and, if necessary, disrupt them.

So when it comes to Iran, the question everyone should ask President Trump is simply: Where are you going? The use of the tools in the diplomatic toolkit should be one means, that is, the implementation of a well-informed strategy, to restart negotiations and mitigate Iranian threats in general.

Instead, what these latest incidents expose is what appears to be a president who blindly authorizes operations without having any endgame.

In 2018, Pompeo called the JCPOA a "losing" gamble that was not worth it to the Obama administration. Now, two years later, it is very clear that Trump is a loser when it comes to restricting nuclear activity, be it in Iran, North Korea, Russia or China.

In the absence of a U-turn in the US approach, Implemented by a possible change of president if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the elections in November, the US may be heading for disaster by continuing to launch parties to a volatile region.

And it shouldn't surprise us when a raging fire starts.