Mysterious Hawaiian Shark Scars Could Be A Sign Of Giant Squid Attack

A rare multi-species fight recently unfolded in the depths of the ocean off the coast of Hawaii. In one corner, a white tip oceanic whitetip shark (Carcharhinus longimanus), a 7-foot-long (2.1-meter) predator capable of diving up to 1,000 feet (300 m) below the surface in search of prey. In the other corner … it's not clear. But whatever it was, it was huge, it had tentacles and it was a hell of a fight.

Underwater photographer Deron Verbeck captured the aftermath of this mysterious junk when he snapped a photo of the offending shark, marked all over its side with strange circular patterns and dots. According to a study published June 3 in the Journal of Fish Biology, there are only a handful of creatures in Hawaiian waters capable of creating scars like that, and they are all huge cephalopods.

While it's impossible to be sure what exactly scared the shark, the researchers argue that it could have been a "ghost from the deep," another name for the elusive giant squid (Architeuthis dux).

Giant squids are mysterious inhabitants of the deep ocean, believed to be able to grow anywhere from 33 to 43 feet (10 to 13 m) in length. They are poorly studied because they live very underwater, usually about 1,000 feet (300 meters) or more, the researchers wrote. Their deep abodes put giant squid out of reach for most humans, but many potential predators as well.

The oceanic whitetip shark may be an exception, the researchers wrote. Because sharks are known to dive to extreme depths on foraging missions, it is possible that an unfortunate whitetip would intrude on a giant squid.

That may be what happened to the shark marked in the photo. According to the researchers, the series of circular markings along the shark's back and side have the same shape as the shoots on the tentacles of a large squid. Depending on the size of the markings, the offensive squid must have been at least the same size as the shark (at least 7 feet or 2 meters long) and possibly even larger, the researchers wrote.

The team concluded that only three types of squid that inhabit Hawaiian waters could have created the marks: a squid of the genus Thysanoteuthis or Megalocranchia (both known to grow to nearly 7 feet) or the giant squid.

Many other details of the encounter remain a mystery. For example, who launched the first hit? (Or bite? Or slap?) According to the researchers, this is the first time that such large tentacle marks have been seen on a shark, making it difficult to say whether the shark was acting in attack or defense. However, "the lack of obvious wounds suggests that they were more defensively prone (meaning the shark attacked the cephalopod)," the researchers wrote in the study. "Similar healing patterns are observed in sperm whales, known predators of large cephalopods."

When pressed for details about the encounter, the shark simply replied, "You should see the other guy."

Originally published in Live Science.