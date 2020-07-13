Mysterious rock art discovered in megalithic tombs in Israel

Rock art, believed to be over 4,200 years old, has been discovered at megalithic burial sites in Israel.

The art was found on dolmens, burial chamber structures built from huge rocks in what is now the Yehudiya Nature Reserve in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights. Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Tel-Hai College studied four different sites where dolmen builders carved "artistic motifs" on the tomb walls.

Rock art includes carvings of wild goats, antelopes, and wild cows. A human face is depicted on the cornerstone of a dolmen, and geometric shapes are carved into another dolmen.

"To date, many dolmens have been identified in Israel and neighboring countries, but we knew next to nothing about the civilization of these super builders beyond the remains of the huge structures they left behind as evidence of their existence in the region," Uri Berger, an Upper Galilee archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a statement emailed to Fox News: "The rock carvings open a window, for the first time, to the culture behind the construction of these dolmens. "

