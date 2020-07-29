Mysterious seeds now reaching Texas mailboxes: report

Packets containing mystery seeds that have been reaching various states have now been seen in North Texas, according to a report.

About 200 residents claim to have received the packages, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said, according to FOX 4 of Dallas.

The emails are believed to have originated in China, according to the report.

CHINA SEED PLANT MYSTERY SOLVED? POLICE, OFFICERS THINK PACKAGES SHIPPED TO US HOUSEHOLDS

Texas is among the 30 states that issued a warning about the emails, FOX 4 reported.

"We don't want people to open them, don't put them in the mail, certainly don't plant them. Contact us. We're going to pick them up. Treat them like they're radioactive, like they're Kryptonite," Miller said.

Mark Rubial, a Dallas nursery owner, also warned about the seeds.

VIRGINIA, REPORT OF UTAH RESIDENTS RECEIVING SEED PACKAGES NOT REQUESTED IN THE CHINA INFORMED MAIL

"It doesn't seem like if you had three or four seeds, it's a big problem." But if you take those seeds out, they drop more seeds and we could harm our local plants, "Ruibal told FOX 4." If someone mailed pills to you, they wouldn't necessarily take them. It's more or less the same. "

Police and other officials in the US are concerned that the seeds may be an invasive species that is possibly linked to a bogus product review scam.

Jane Rupp, president of the Utah chapter of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), told FOX 13 in Salt Lake City that the incidents could be a scam known as "brushing," where some companies will send you a product so they can publish a false review on your behalf.

The packages appear to have been shipped through the Chinese State Postal Agency and contain Chinese characters on the outside.

Federal investigators from various agencies are investigating the matter, Fox News reported Tuesday.