Mystics' Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders will skip the WNBA season

Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders are choosing not to participate in the WNBA 2020 season for the reigning champions of the league.

in a social media posting On Monday, Cloud cited the desire to "fight on the front line for social reform," while Sanders explained in a statement issued by the club that taking the off season "is in my best interest for my health and my family."

Their announcements follow those of other WNBA players who have said they will not be part of plans for a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July in Florida without viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jonquel Jones, the star center who helped the Connecticut Sun reach the WNBA Finals last season, will be left out due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, while Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery , the season is lost to focus on social justice issues.

"There are many factors that led to this decision, but the most important is that I am more than an athlete." I have a responsibility to myself, my community, and my future children to fight for something that is so much bigger than me and the game of basketball, "wrote Cloud, Washington's professional aid leader, on social media." Instead, I will continue the fight on the front line of social reform, because until black lives matter, all lives cannot matter. "

Added four hashtags to the message, including "TogetherWeStand", "illbeback" and "2021".

"We are trying to do everything we can to make sure we have an action plan for this week, next month, in two months, in six months," Cloud said recently. "I hate when they're a fad. Once it fades, people don't talk about it. This is the life of all black Americans in this country that does not go away.

"We cannot remove the color from our skin. … It is extremely important that we use our platform and return our people. Do what we can to make change happen."

Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said the team respects both players' decisions.

Cloud and Sanders have been with Washington for five seasons.

"Her commitment to social justice issues is of utmost importance to her and, therefore, to the Mystics organization," Thibault said of Cloud. "We will continue to partner with her and with all of our players in their commitment to social justice reform as we move forward this season and beyond."

Players have until Thursday to unsubscribe from the season.