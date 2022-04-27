Nacho Varga, one of the most beloved characters on Better Call Saul, shocked fans on Monday night when he shot himself in the head.

The plotline of the ‘Better Call Saul’

Many people were left wondering why Nacho would shoot himself, and what it could mean for the future of Better Call Saul.

Some people were speculating about Nacho’s motives. Many others were trying to figure out what this could mean for Better Call Saul’s future

Michael Mando of Better Call Saul on Nacho’s ‘Transcendent’ Path to ‘Beyond Goodness’

As Better Call Saul enters its fifth season, Michael Mando previews Nacho Varga’s “transcendent” journey.

Better Call Saul has always been the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a man struggling to do the right thing in the face of his selfish desires.

But as the AMC drama enters its fifth season, it’s become clear that Better Call Saul is also the story of those around Jimmy: specifically, how Jimmy’s actions affect the people closest to him.

That was never more clear than in the fourth season finale when Jimmy’s brother Chuck (Michael McKean) died as a result of a long-simmering feud between the two men.

And while Jimmy was devastated by his brother’s death, it was Nacho Varga (Michael Mando). Also whose reaction to Chuck’s passing said the most about how far he’d come since we first met him.

Nacho has always been a survivor. When we first met him, he was working for his father’s drug cartel, and though he had reservations about the illegal and dangerous business he was in, he did what he had to do to keep himself and his family safe.

Gordon Smith, the writer-director of ‘Better Call Saul,’ Breaks Down the Disastrous 3rd Season

But after nearly getting killed by Hector Salamanca and then watching his father die of a heart attack, Nacho realized that the only way to truly survive in the world he was in was to get out.

He made a deal with Jimmy McGill to help him take down Hector, and when that failed, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

In the Better Call Saul episode “Slip,” Nacho shot Hector in the head, hoping to finally end the cycle of violence he was caught in.

Better Call Saul has always been a show that isn’t afraid to push the envelope, and “Slip” is certainly proof of that.

What did you think of Nacho’s decision?