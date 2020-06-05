Nacho Vidal, a Spanish porn star, arrested after the man's death during the poison frog ritual





Vidal and two other people were arrested on May 29, according to his lawyer, David Salvador.

They were arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and after an 11-month investigation, according to a statement from Spain's law enforcement agency, the Civil Guard.

They appeared before a judge the same day, a spokesman for the Valencia supreme court told CNN.

All three were provisionally released and investigations are continuing, according to the spokesman.

Police have not named the man who died. The names of the other two people, a man and a woman, who were arrested along with Vidal have not been released. Salvador told CNN that the death was a "tragic accident" and that his client was not responsible. He said that the person who died had used the poison of toad before and had wanted to experience it again. The individual attended the ritual organized by Vidal and the other two people, the Civil Guard said. Police said the incident took place in July 2019 in the city of Enguera, near Valencia, in eastern Spain. The person died during what the Civil Guard called a "mystical ritual involving the inhalation of poisonous fumes from the Bufo alvarius toad". Also known as the Colorado River Toad or the Sonoran Desert Toad, the amphibian releases a poison called 5-MeO-DMT, which is known to have hallucinogenic effects, according to the Addiction Center website. Toads grow up to 18 centimeters or more, making them one of the largest native toads in North America, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. The species is found from central Arizona to southwestern New Mexico and the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The Civil Guard said detainees carried out the rituals regularly for therapeutic and medicinal purposes. The law enforcement agency said the practice posed a serious health risk, but the dangers were masked by "what seemed like a harmless ancient ritual." However, Salvador denied that his client participated in regular rituals. He said that Vidal had some friends who knew how it worked and that he had taken it several times. Vidal, 46, has appeared in at least 10,000 scenes, in a 26-year porn career, according to his website.





