Nadal, Djokovic and Federer should hold out for the US Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic each expressed little desire to come to New York for the US Open. USA, Still slated to kick off on August 31 at Flushing Meadows, likely fan-less.

According to a tennis source, Roger Federer is also on the fence about playing the Open if it is done.

Your loss, Rafa, Roger and Djoker.

The USTA has reached out to several players and is aware of the concerns of Europeans in their 30s about coming to New York under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Some players are concerned about quarantine after arriving in the US. USA And sources also indicate that they are concerned about the quarantine when they return to Europe for the French Open immediately afterward.

The USTA is undeterred. An announcement is expected as to whether the Open will continue after June 15, but leans toward tennis in Queens in September, as it always has.

Good for the USTA.

Americans, and the world, need distraction, especially if there is no baseball.

"The right thing for sport is to play," longtime USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told The Post. "If you can do it safely, our goal is still to play."

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, known as "The Big 3", should also play and be part of the world returning to normal. First of all, these tennis stars are artists. Sometimes the show must go on. The world needs to be entertained like never before, even if the stars are uncomfortable.

The Open plans to host the event in a bubble environment, as the NBA will restart with players confined to Disney World. No basketball player complains.

In the Open, there is talk of smaller, less official groups of players on the court, there is no access to the locker room for players on their days off.

"The rules that we were told we would have to abide by to be there, to play, are extreme," Djokovic told Prva TV of Serbia. “We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested two or three times a week.

"They want the tournament to go ahead at any cost for economic reasons, which I understand," said the Serbian star. "But the question is, how many players are willing to accept those terms."

Sunday was supposed to be the men's final of the French Open. In March, without informing the USTA, the French Tennis Federation delayed its tournament to a week after the completion of the US Open. USA, September 20. The men's final of the US Open. USA It is scheduled for September 13.

The French's hasty decision put the Open in trouble. It didn't give USTA flexibility to delay the event for two weeks, which would have been possible considering the pleasant New York autumns.

Some tennis sources believe that Nadal is reluctant to the Open because he wants to save himself for Paris, where he is king. Nadal seems less reluctant to play amid a pandemic if the surface is red clay, in which he won the French Open 12 times.

"If you ask me (today), today I will tell you, 'No'," Nadal said Friday in a conference call. "In a couple of months? I don't know. Hopefully, 'Yes.' But we should probably wait until we have clearer information about how the virus is evolving and what the situation will be like in New York in a couple of months. Because, for Of course, New York has been one of the places most affected by the virus. "

In April, USTA CEO Mike Dowse saw the idea of ​​a fanless Open as "a highly unlikely scenario."

"It's not really in the spirit of the tennis celebration," Dowse said.

The USTA has had doubts. The floating idea of ​​harboring limited admirers has been discarded. Too complicated and insecure. The report on the Cincinnati adjustment event is also not expected to move to Flushing.

With no revenue from tickets and hospitality money, the USTA will earn less than 50 percent of its normal revenue, but it still wants to do it and deliver almost the same cash prize as in 2019.

Global TV cash and most sponsorship revenue will still be there. So will electricity, whether Nadal, Federer, or Djokovic appear in Queens or not.