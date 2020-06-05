Nadal is unsure about the 2020 US Open; depends on COVID, travel

If it were not for a postponement caused by a pandemic, the The French Open would have been in Week 2 now, and Rafael Nadal could have been in contention for a twentieth Grand Slam title. Instead, he is at home in Spain, practices lightly and wonders, along with everyone else in tennis, if the next Grand Slam tournament, the United States Open, will be held.

And if so, would he play?

"If you (ask me) today, today I will tell you, 'No'," Nadal said, shaking his head during a video conference with The Associated Press and other cable services on Thursday.

"In a couple of months? I don't know. Hopefully," Yes, "he continued." But we should probably wait until we have clearer information about how the virus is evolving and what the situation will be like in New York in a couple of months. "Because, of course, New York has been one of the places most affected by the virus. So let's see."

Nadal believes that there are two key requirements for the US Open. USA It happens, and so that tennis resumes anywhere: guarantees of being protected against the coronavirus and that everyone can fly internationally.

"We can't go back until the situation is safe enough in terms of (health)," he said, "and fair enough in terms of all players from each country being able to travel to tournaments under safe circumstances to compete."

Tennis, like most sports, has been on hold since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ATP and WTA visits are suspended at least until the end of July. The start of the French Open was delayed from May to September. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

A decision on the US Open is expected in a few weeks; The main draw for the tournament will begin in New York on August 31.

The executive director of professional tennis for the US Tennis Association. USA, Stacey Allaster, told the AP on Saturday that the contingency plans It includes providing worldwide charter flights for players and requiring proof of negative virus testing before traveling.

"I really think we should be patient, be responsible," Nadal said, "and we should (be) calm and do things the right way."

Nadal, who turned 34 on Wednesday, said he did not touch a racket for more than two months before recently resuming training in a less intense than normal manner and "not testing my body."

"I go very slow, step by step, I don't play every day and I don't practice much," he said.

Usually at this time of year, he's struggling on the red clay of Roland Garros, where he has won a record for 12 of his 19 major championships.

He is not optimistic or pessimistic at the moment about whether the French Open can be played later in 2020.

"I miss playing tennis. I miss playing the tournament I like the most, "Nadal said." But at the same time, my mind is not thinking about it. My mind is focused on trying to regain normal life. The first thing we have to do is regain what normal. "