Namibia's last wild horses face a dangerous future

(CNN) – Exactly how the Namibian desert became home to a herd of wild horses is still debated.

One theory is that diamond diggers brought horses more than a century ago to abandoned mining fields. Another theory, says author and historian Manni Goldbeck, is that they arrived with South African soldiers, who landed in Luderitz, a city to the south, in 1915. Later, the troops were bombed, Goldbeck says, dispersing the horses in the Namib coastal desert, where they remained.

In any case, this has been their home for more than a century, and what is not in dispute is that they are desperately in danger.

Their situation has raised concerns in the nearby community of Aus, a small town on the fringes of the Namib-Naukluft National Park to the north and the Tsau // Khaeb National Park to the south. Horses are the lifeblood of the economy and attract tourists who come to watch them live amidst inhospitable sand dunes and the arid plains of Garub.

"We have about … 800 local people, and 130 of them are actively involved in tourism," hotel owner Bernd Roemer told CNN last year. "If an attraction like horses were to fall, it won't kill tourism entirely, but it will bleed heavily."

"There really (aren't) any job opportunities at Aus," added resident Tuuli Martin, "the only job opportunities … are lodges."

Biologist Telane Greyling says the wild horse population has decreased from 286 in 2012 to just 65 adults. The herd's future depends on a few precious foals, but only one, named Zohra, has survived to see its first birthday in the past seven years.

Wild horses in the middle of the vast Namibian desert they call home. Teagan Cunniffe

Predator of the problem

Historically, horses have faced multiple battles. In the 1980s, the park's new boundaries cut off part of its roaming area. In the early 1990s, a prolonged drought killed some horses (an event that led Greyling to Aus). For the past 20 years, discovered hyenas have been a concern.

"In 2000 they took about two foals, then everything was silent," Greyling recalled. "(In) 2003 they started coming again and a little more often." During 2012 50 foals were born, Greyling said, and by the end of 2012 hyenas began attacking those foals. "In late 2013 they were able to ambush and shoot down an adult horse," he added.

Hyenas have been responsible for dozens of horse deaths, but complicating matters, the troublesome predator is also in danger. "In many areas, such as Namibia, they are vulnerable (to) extinction," said Karl Fester, hyena researcher at the N / a & # 39; an ku sê Foundation of the Namibian conservation group, who estimates the number of hyenas in the country it has decreased from 2,000 -3,000 in 1998 to less than 1,000 in 2019.

The two species, one native, one not, have created a conservation puzzle. In early 2019, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) reported that it had killed three hyenas believed to have taken advantage of the foals, after attempts to relocate them had failed. The act was controversial in the eyes of some conservationists.

In the middle of last year, the MET developed a 2020-2029 management plan for Namib horses, which included supplementary feed and water, and predator management. The hyenas would not be killed or captured, but would be afraid to protect the horses. Horses would not be moved, but in times of drought and severe predation they would be fenced.

Drought has been the main concern for new foals in 2020, Greyling says.

Zohra the foal, photographed in January 2019. Teagan Cunniffe

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of tourists has decreased. "The past few weeks (I felt) we have the place to ourselves again," says Christine Swiegers, secretary of the Namibia Wild Horse Foundation.

When visitors return, they will hopefully be able to see Zohra and this year's new foals, six at the time of writing, according to Greyling. Taking advantage of his prospects, the drought that had claimed other horses has now been broken, with small tufts of grass growing on the plains.

However, a single good year does not erase long-term problems. "Even without depredation, it is the seven-year generation gap that is a threat to the population's future," explains Greyling. "It means that in 2026 there will be no mare in the age group of 7 to 15 years, which is the main reproductive age of the population."

"I hope and will be delighted if I'm wrong," she adds, "but the future for horses and hyenas is pretty uncertain right now."