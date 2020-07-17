Nancy Grace advances the Fox Nation special on Ghislaine Maxwell, says that the socialite & # 39; beloved & # 39; Jeffrey Epstein

Former legal analyst and former prosecutor Nancy Grace joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of Friday's publication of her Fox Nation special, "An Investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell with Nancy Grace. "

Grace told host Bill Hemmer that she had "discovered a lot" about British high society's past, adding that people seem to be "completely captivated" by Maxwell, 58.

MAXWELL SECRETLY MARRIED BUT WILL NOT REVEAL HUSBAND'S NAME: PROSECUTORS

"I'm not sure why …" Grace said, "I prosecuted violent crime in downtown Atlanta for ten years. She is nothing but a pimp to me, but many people are intrigued by her because she comes from a family billionaire. She went to … Oxford, and connects with Jeffrey Epstein. "

In the new series, Grace guides viewers through the troubled relationship between Maxwell and the convicted pedophile, who died while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019.

"She loved him," explained Grace. "She just broke up with him because he wouldn't marry her. I think from then on, she's trying to do her best to please him in every way possible, including trolling out of schools to get girls for Epstein I raped her. "

Grace guessed that Maxwell will likely cooperate with authorities and reveal the identities of high-profile figures involved in the alleged sex trafficking network in hopes of a reduced sentence.

"I'm telling you right now," Grace warned, "the feds don't need her. She can cooperate and name other wealthy or influential people, or she can go to jail for 35 years. That's what she's looking for."

