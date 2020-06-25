Nancy Grace: Bill Cosby & # 39; manipulates the justice system just as he manipulated all those women & # 39;

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reacted strongly to the news this week that Bill Cosby's appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction will be heard by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, accusing the disgraced comedian of "manipulating the system of justice just as he manipulated all those women. " "

"It never ends?" the host of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" asked about the latest episode. "All those years he had to be the father of the United States, to be the great movie star, the number one comedian in the country. And what was he doing? Annoying women. Doping and then annoying. Raping. He is finally condemned after 20 or 30 years. And now … your case is raising its ugly head. "

Cosby, 82, is serving a three to 10 year sentence after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004.

BILL COSBY GRANTED SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE APPEAL 2018

Pennylvania's supreme court agreed to review the trial judge's decision to allow prosecutors to call five other prosecutors to testify about long-time encounters with Cosby, testimony that his lawyers have long disputed as remote and unreliable . The court will also consider whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given Quaaludes to women in the past.

"I have interviewed and spoken to many of Cosby's victims," ​​said Grace. "And everyone says, 'Oh, I was so stupid' … as if they somehow contributed to being raped. And I'm listening … [supermodel] Janice Dickinson telling me her story and her voice became more tall and higher and higher, it gives me chills, chills just remembering it, as she recounted what Cosby did to her.

"And now," added Grace, "he is manipulating the justice system just as he manipulated all these women. I have no doubt in my mind that Dickinson and all the other women were telling the truth."

The court will also examine Cosby's argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. Cosby has said he trusted that agreement before agreeing to give a statement in a civil case against him.

"It is very difficult for me to believe [there was] a secret agreement that allows a very wealthy defendant to get out of a rape case," Grace said. "It is very difficult for me to believe that this is going to be confirmed … I do not agree that you can basically buy an immunity agreement, but we will see how justice develops."

To watch this entire episode of "Crime Stories", go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF THE FOX NATION FOR $ 0.99

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.