Nancy Grace: Just & # 39; justice & # 39; would be for Ghislaine, the confidant of Epstein's juvenile sex ring, serving time

The only justice for the girls involved in Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex ring will be his former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell's jail, Nancy Grace of Fox Nation said Friday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with Jedediah Bila, the host of "Crime Stories" stated that it is imperative that British high society, who was arrested on Thursday on multiple charges, including conspiracy to lure minors to participate in acts sexual, stay alive.

"Ghislaine Maxwell had tried to evade the authorities and played a game of" Where's Waldo? LA, which was staged, worldwide, "Grace explained." The reality is, he was hiding out on a multi-million dollar property in New Hampshire. "

"She was arrested and charged. She waived a detention hearing. And she is heading back to New York City today or Monday, possibly at the same facility where Epstein died," she continued.

"Now all you have to do is keep her alive, okay?" Grace asked. "Don't let her kill herself. Don't let her kill her. Keep her alive."

"Because I guarantee you right now, there are many powerful people, men in the United States and Great Britain, who are arguing about what Ghislaine Maxwell can say about them. From Wall Street to Washington," he said. .

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial.

Although Maxwell, 58, dated Epstein more than a decade ago, he became a member of his close inner circle. While there have been reports that there were several others who "facilitated" Epstein's alleged sexual abuse, the main focus has remained on it.

A grand jury indicted Maxwell on six charges related to Epstein's abuse of minor girls. Prosecutors said she "helped, facilitated, and contributed" to the abuse from 1994 to at least 1997.

According to unsealed court documents, she has been charged with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, incitement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engaging in criminal sexual activity and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. She was also accused of perjuring herself during a deposition in a civil lawsuit for alleged abuse.

If convicted, Maxwell would face up to 35 years in prison.

Grace told Bila that she knew Maxwell would eventually speak up because the FBI "caught her everywhere but lost these charges."

"They caught her. They made her die for rights," she exclaimed. "So if you go to trial, you will be found guilty. If you just testify, you will receive a fairly substantial sentence. But if you cooperate and name the names, you will get a much lesser statement."

"Just getting her arrested is a big step. But, I want justice," Grace urged. "I don't want him released as Epstein did in Florida. And that's another thing to ponder. Why has the public corruption team been called in this case? They are seeing (the) corruption of an official." If I had to guess where I would be it would be in Florida where Epstein got away with the criminal justice system. "

"What is justice? Jail time for Ghislaine Maxwell," he concluded.

Barnini Chakraborty, Bryan Llenas and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.