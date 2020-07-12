Nancy Pelosi calls Trump's public mask with & # 39; an admission & # 39; that it can stop the spread of the coronavirus





"I'm so glad he obeyed the Walter Reed rules. You can't go see our veterans who are there without wearing a mask. Now, he crossed a bridge," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of The Union." "It is an admission that if you are going to see our soldiers, you must wear a mask. If you are going to be with our children, you must wear a mask. If we want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you have to wear a mask."

The California Democrat continued, "Hopefully, by his example, he will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus."

The president's decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes after months of refusing to wear it publicly, contrary to the recommendations of public health experts from his own administration.

Joe Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to Trump's decision to wear a mask, saying the president "lost" four months discouraging people from wearing masks, while Biden "led the way from the start. "

"Donald Trump spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing the wearing of a mask, one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus," Bates said Saturday night in a statement. CNN previously reported that Trump's agreement to wear a mask in public was the result of a strong "plea" by attendees, who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit. Masks have become a political hot spot as some Americans argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] urges everyone to wear a "cloth face covering when they have to go out in public," noting that the masks are critical in areas where it is difficult to maintain. social distancing since the coronavirus can spread among asymptomatic people and through respiratory droplets in the air. Even after the federal government recommended that Americans wear masks in places where social distancing is impossible, Trump stated that it was unlikely that he would ever wear one. And even when some of his aides gently encouraged him to be seen on the advice of his own government, Trump insisted that wearing a mask would make him look weak and give him the impression that he was not controlling the pandemic. The President has also ridiculed those who have used it publicly, such as Biden. The White House insists that wearing masks is not necessary for Trump, as he and those around him are regularly screened for Covid-19. During a May visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump refused to wear a mask in full view of the press, because he said he did not want to give in to media criticism and pressure. This story has been updated with additional details.

