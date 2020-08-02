Nancy Pelosi says she has no confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx

Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a surprising criticism to White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday, accusing the doctor of helping spread misinformation about the pandemic.

"I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his designee, so I don't have confidence there, no," Pelosi told ABC "This Week" on Sunday morning when asked if he had confidence in Birx. .

The salvo comes after a Politico report on Friday leaked that Pelosi (D. Calif) had chewed on Birx during a meeting with White House officials Thursday night, calling her "horrible."

The attacks appear to have been sparked by a New York Times article published last month that offered an unflattering image of Birx as someone eager to provide President Trump with only good news about the pandemic.

Birx, an infectious disease expert who served as the United States' global AIDS coordinator under Presidents Obama and Trump, defended herself shortly thereafter during a appearance on CNN.

"I have great respect for the speaker and great respect for his long dedication to the American people and I think it was unfortunate that the New York Times wrote this article without speaking to me," he said.

The doctor, who studied with the respected task force expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also rejected the report's characterization of it as "Polyanane."

"I've never been called poly-anal or unscientific or non-data-driven and I will bet my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to really implement better programs to save more lives," he continued.

While Fauci has been the subject of months of attacks by members of the Trump administration, Pelosi's missives against Birx are among the first addressed by a prominent Democrat.