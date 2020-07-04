Naomi Campbell strips naked on the New York subway for Valentino

Supermodel Naomi Campbell dared to walk naked through a New York City train station, all in the name of fashion.

Campbell, 50, shared photos of herself on Saturday while exploring a subway station. In one photo, she is seen sitting in a chair while grabbing a Valentino bag. In another photo, she is seen waiting on the subway platform barefoot, holding a different Valentino bag. Finally, she shared an image of herself on the train with one more bag of Valentino on her lap, labeling the fashion house in all three posts.

He also mentions that the photos were "unpublished", which means that it is not known if the filming took place before or after the spread of COVID-19 throughout the city.

The images stunned fans online, not only because of their state of nudity, but because Judge "Making the Cut" has been particularly cautious when it comes to avoiding the virus, wearing a hazardous materials suit during a March flight. Los Angeles to New York

"It is not a funny moment, it is not a humorous moment, I am not doing this to laugh," he insisted. “This is how I feel comfortable traveling if I have to travel; I'm trying to keep it to a minimum. "