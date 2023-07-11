The trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic, “Napoleon,” has been released, and it’s already generating buzz among fans and critics alike. Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, the film promises to be a sweeping and action-packed retelling of one of history’s most iconic figures. Here’s a closer look at the trailer and what audiences can expect from the film.

The trailer opens with a sweeping shot of a battlefield as Napoleon leads his troops into battle. From there, we see glimpses of the lavish costumes and sets that will be a hallmark of the film and some of the intense battle sequences that will be a major part of the story.

Joaquin Phoenix is front and center throughout the trailer, and his performance as Napoleon is already drawing praise from critics. Variety calls him “mesmerizing” in the role, while The Hollywood Reporter notes that he “commands the screen” with his presence.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some of the other characters featured in the film, including Napoleon’s wife, Josephine, played by Marion Cotillard, and his trusted advisor, Talleyrand, played by Oscar Isaac.

Overall, the trailer promises a thrilling and action-packed ride, with plenty of drama, romance, and intrigue to keep audiences on the edge. Ridley Scott is known for his epic historical films, and “Napoleon” looks to be no exception.

Fans of historical epics and action films alike will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the release of “Napoleon,” which is set to hit theaters later this year. With a star-studded cast and a talented director at the helm, it’s sure to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.