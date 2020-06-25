Napolitano: Why is the Seattle business owners lawsuit over the CHOP area likely to be unsuccessful?

The lawsuit by Seattle residents and business owners against their city probably has only one political solution: vote for the leadership that allowed the occupation of their community out of office, Judge Andrew Napolitano, a judicial analyst for Fox News, said Thursday.

In an "Fox & Friends" interview with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Napolitano explained that while he was aware of "reprehensible conditions that existed" in a Seattle neighborhood, a legal precedent could nullify his complaints. .

"The state has a duty, it has a moral and legal obligation to provide basic security services: firefighters, police, EMS. But, when this happened in the past, when people said: 'The police did not protect me, The police did not protect my property, the police did not catch the bad guy, (you know) what the Supreme Court has ruled? "He asked. "It is not your obligation to do so."

"So as much as my heart goes out to the plaintiffs in this case, the remedy will be political. That is: voting out of the office for the people (who) allowed this to happen," he told the "Friends" hosts. "But, I don't think this lawsuit … will see the light of day."

According to reports, numerous Seattle companies, including an auto repair shop, tattoo parlor, and property management company, sued the city on Wednesday, alleging that city officials were complicit in allowing a "protest busy "that made them feel insecure in their neighborhood. .

Organizers of "CHOP," part of the riots and widespread protests that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, said they sought to establish a "police-free" area in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle.

Since the occupation began on June 8, the area has seen shootings, vandalism, and other crimes.

"(T) his lawsuit is about the constitutional and legal rights of other plaintiffs (businesses, employees, and residents in and around CHOP) that have been overrun by the unprecedented decision of the city of Seattle to abandon and close an entire neighborhood of the city, leaving it without police control, without fire and emergency health services and inaccessible to the general public, "the lawsuit says, Q13 FOX reported.

The plaintiffs also allege that their city's leaders provided protesters with barriers, public toilets and medical supplies, in effect supporting the "autonomous zone." In addition, the lawsuit claims that CHOP had worsened conditions for older and disabled people in the area.

"The result of the City's actions has been lawlessness," Calfo Eakes LLP, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement to the Seattle Times. "There is no public security presence. Police officers will not enter the area unless it is a life or death situation, and even in those situations, the response is delayed and silenced, if it ever occurs. ”

The Seattle city attorney's office told local media that it had not yet had a chance to review the lawsuit, but that it planned to respond after reviewing it.

In the face of mounting pressure, Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that the city would begin dismantling the multi-block occupied area.

Kilmeade noted that, by entertaining the cut in police funding, New York City's Democratic mayor, Bill de Blasio, was essentially embracing a similar atmosphere.

"This will result in a massive loss of property values ​​and I believe that if these people are not kicked out of office, people in Seattle will sell their properties at a discount because who would want to buy them?" Napolitano wondered. "And get out of town and go to a place where the government does what it is supposed to do in exchange for the tax dollars it takes away from it, which is the supply and provision of basic services."

"I've never seen anything like this, Brian," he concluded.

"Me neither," replied Kilmeade.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.