Naruto live action movie is avoiding anime bleaching problem

The planned live action Naruto The film seems poised to avoid the bleaching controversies that have plagued previous anime adaptations. The live-action renditions of the anime and manga franchises have a rather grim reputation among fans, and not without good reason. Although a few Japanese-made titles have been praised, Hollywood's track record is pretty lousy, largely because the movies ignore their original material or because of poor quality across the board. A particular theme that has followed live-action anime movies is laundering, the act of portraying white actors as characters who traditionally have a different ethnicity.

Examples of bleaching can be found in the likes of Death Note on Netflix and Ghost in the shell starring Scarlett Johansson. Death Note He moved the Shinigami action from Japan to the United States and chose Western actors as explicitly Japanese characters in the original story. Although that was only a criticism of the Netflix adaptation, Ghost in the shell He suffered far more widespread accusations, with Johansson drawing the brunt of the fury. The problem of laundering is not limited to anime adaptations either, with the likes of Prince of Persia, Aloha and The Lone Ranger any violent reaction over the years.

Although the news of a live action Naruto The movie first appeared in 2015, there has been minimal progress in the past 5 years, but as reported by DanielRPKA casting has finally been cast for the project. The document does not reveal much about the Naruto direction of the film, mentioning only the predictable trio of young protagonists (Naruto / Sasuke / Sakura), a type of instructor (Kakashi), and an unnamed villain. However, the most interesting aspect of casting is that all of the above roles specifically request Asian acting talent.





Both of them Death Note and Ghost in the shell Western actors are regarded as traditionally Japanese characters, and therefore the criticism directed at them is completely understandable. But with Naruto Set in the fictional town of Konoha (and other similar fictional settlements), there might not have been the same focus on the nationalities of the cast members. That said, Konoha is strongly influenced by historical and modern Japanese culture. If he Naruto The film accurately translated Masashi Kishimoto's setup from the anime and manga, it might be jarring to have a completely white cast roaming the Asia-inspired venue, and potentially spark controversy as a result.

Compared to other anime adaptations, there was perhaps less chance of Naruto Get caught up in money laundering charges, but that doesn't mean the Asian-focused casting call isn't a positive development. On the other hand the Naruto The film's direction suggests that Hollywood is learning from the mistakes of the past and addresses the concerns of global fan bases that have many popular anime franchises. Similar progress can be seen in other parts of the industry, such as in Disney's upcoming live action. Mulan Redo. Some might argue that Naruto he's just trying to avoid any potential controversy that could harm the movie's box office prospects, as seen with Ghost in the shell, but whatever the motivation, Naruto It is a Japanese product, written and created by Japanese artists, set in a world strongly inspired by Japan, and it is encouraging that this heritage is represented in the recent casting call.

