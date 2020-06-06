Naruto’s Ending Copies An Old Dragon Ball Movie Plot

The end of the Naruto series features a grand battle for the fate of the world, but the plot is largely based on a 1990 Dragon Ball Z movie.

The final arc of Naruto could have brought déjà vu for anyone who saw Dragon Ball Z& # 39; s Power tree movie. As a Shonen-style anime and manga series, it's hard to underestimate Akira Toriyama's huge influence Dragon Ball. Goku's adventures had a profound impact on the direction of the industry and paved the way for the likes of Bleach, One piece and Naruto. Masashi Kishimoto & # 39; s Naruto especially carries his Dragon Ball influence on your sleeve; Naruto Uzumaki is cut from the same upbeat and dedicated cloth as Goku and the Four-Tailed Beast from the story was even named after the iconic Saiyan.

The end of Naruto He is notoriously intricate and introduces Kaguya Ōtsutsuki as the series' arch enemy. Kaguya's grand plan is to unite the various Tailed Beasts and rebuild the original version of the creature: the Juubi. In addition to being a horrible and powerful monster, the Juubi is another form of the God Tree oftsutsuki. The Ōtsutsuki clan travels from one world to another planting these deadly trees, and when the young trees fully grow, they take the life of a planet and its population. After harvesting all the energy he can muster, the God Tree produces a chakra fruit, which the Ōtsutsuki use to sustain their lives and become more powerful.

This story has mysterious similarities to the plot of a 1990 animated film. Dragon Ball Z movie called The tree of power. In this story, Earth is attacked by the villain Saiyan and Goku's best resemblance, Turles. Like Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, Turles has come to Earth with his mind set on an apocalyptic gardening spot, planting the titular Power Tree. Just like the tree of God in NarutoThe Tree of Power is a giant natural construction that takes root in the Earth and absorbs life and energy from the planet. Unsurprisingly, Goku and the Z Warriors are less than satisfied with this and counterattack Turles. Goku has the advantage until Turles takes a fruit from the Power Tree and eats it, which shows exactly where that name comes from. Fortunately, Goku can use the accumulated energy from the tree for a spirit bomb that saves the day.

The parallels between The tree of power and the final act of Naruto they are obvious, so much so that it may be quicker to assess their differences. Dragon BallThe Power Fruit version grows much faster than the Naruto variety, and it also doesn't come from a tree that functions as a formidable monster. The use of Tree of Might Turles is also exceptional, and Saiyans often clear planets using their traditional Great Ape transformation method, while the Trees of God and Chakra fruits are deeply embedded in the culture of the Ōtsutsuki clan. Other than that, the stories are more or less the same.

It's funny that animation Dragon Ball movies aren't especially loved by fans, and The tree of power It's generally not considered among the best, and yet the plot of the film would largely inspire the end of another incredibly popular Shonen series. One could even argue that this influence is partly the reason NarutoThe ending turned out to be divisive, aside from the sudden change of villain and the reincarnation turn of Asura / Indra. The similarities are unlikely to be merely a coincidence. Kishimoto is a confessed Dragon Ball fan and The tree of power it was released a total of 7 years before the first Naruto The story was even printed.

