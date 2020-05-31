NASA and SpaceX are about to fly into space with a touchscreen

SpaceX



When NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launch on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft On their way to the International Space Station today, not only will they be the first astronauts to take off from American soil since the shuttle era, but they will also be the first astronauts to fly into space using a touchscreen.

Hurley and Behnken will take off Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Demo-2 mission, as it is known, is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which has seen the space agency partner with SpaceX and Boeing in an attempt to advance human space flight.

It is the first time for NASA, and also the first time for pilots. Hurley and Behnken are veterans of the shuttle era, and are used to flying a spacecraft with the help of fully manual controls, from switches and dials to manual docking controls. In comparison, the fully automated Crew Dragon is capable of docking with the ISS autonomously. Because Demo-2 is a test flight, Hurley and Behnken will continue to control parts of the flight manually, even as they approach the space station. But when they do, they will do it with blows, not switches.

"Growing up as a driver throughout my career, having a certain way of controlling the vehicle, this is certainly different," Hurley said at a press conference before launch.

"You must be very deliberate when you enter an input with a touchscreen, relative to what you would do with a stick. When you're flying an airplane, for example, if you push the stick forward, it will go down. I have to make a concerted effort to do it with a touch screen. "



Astronauts will wear space suits tailored for the occasion, complete with special gloves that will allow them to touch the screens. The suits, designed by SpaceX in collaboration with costume designer José Fernández, also feature a single umbilical connection for cooling and communication systems, as well as a 3D printed helmet.

While Hurley and Behnken are the first humans to ride Crew Dragon, SpaceX hopes they will be the first of many. The company already has plans to bring private citizens and payers into space within the seven-seat, three-window capsule. as early as 2021.

As for whether we'll see touchscreens become the norm for space travel, Behnken is more circumspect.

"The correct answer for all flights is not necessarily to switch to a touchscreen, but for the task at hand … the touchscreen will provide us with that capability perfectly," he said. "It might not be the same thing you would want to use if you were prepared and trying to blow up an entrance or an upgrade."