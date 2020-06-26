NASA is offering $ 35,000 in prizes to design a bath that works on the moon





The space agency has set an ambitious goal of sending astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and the crew will obviously have to go to the bathroom during the mission.

NASA can tailor the design of the toilet to its Artemis lunar lander, so you'll need to work on both the microgravity of space, or "zero-g", and the moon, where gravity is about a sixth of what it is. We feel on Earth, according to the design guidelines published by NASA and HeroX, which allows anyone to create challenges to solve a problem facing the world.

Toilet designs must also conserve water and "help maintain a pristine environment within the lander that is free of odors and other contaminants."