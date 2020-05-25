NASA is taking requests to pay people to isolate themselves for 8 months for future missions to Mars and the Moon – Newsdio

For those of you who love and embrace these days of self-isolation, why don't you get paid for it? NASA has the perfect job for you! They are currently taking applicants to a social isolation study to help them develop methods and technologies for future space flight missions to Mars and the Moon. These days, anyone can say they have the necessary experience. But, you need to be able to speak Russian.

The chosen applicants will spend eight whole months in isolation with a small international team at a mission facility located in Moscow, Russia. Here are the details that were shared:

As many around the world stay home in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, NASA is preparing for its next space flight simulation study and is looking for healthy participants to live together with a small isolated crew for eight months in Moscow, Russia. The analog mission is the next in a series that will help NASA learn about the physiological and psychological effects of isolation and confinement on humans in preparation for Artemis's exploration missions to the Moon and future long-term missions to Mars. NASA is looking for highly motivated American citizens who are between the ages of 30 and 55 and who are fluent in Russian and English. The requirements are: M.S., PhD., M.D. o completion of military officer training. Participants with a bachelor's degree and certain other qualifications (eg, relevant additional education, military or professional experience) may also be acceptable candidates. Participants will experience environmental aspects similar to what astronauts are expected to experience on future missions to Mars. A small international crew will live together in isolation for eight months conducting scientific research, using virtual reality and performing robotic operations among other tasks during the lunar mission. The research will be conducted to study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to successfully complete their simulated space mission. The results of ground missions like this help NASA prepare for the real-life challenges of space exploration and provide important scientific data to solve some of these problems and develop countermeasures. Compensation is available for participating in the mission. There are different levels of compensation depending on whether or not you are associated with NASA or whether you are a NASA employee or contractor.

It seems like it could be an interesting experience. It's not for me! I'm done with this lock! I long for the days of being free again. For more information and to apply for the position, visit the NASA website.