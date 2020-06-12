NASA selects the company to deliver a & # 39; water hunting robot & # 39; to the moon

After the VIPER rover is launched into space aboard a rocket, Astrobotic's lunar lander, named Griffin, will carry VIPER on the final leg of its 239,000-mile journey, taking it from orbit to a soft landing in the south pole of the Moon. (NASA and Astrobotic said Thursday that they have not yet decided which rocket will be used for this mission.)
Landing on the moon is not a simple task. Throughout history, only three governments have developed vehicles that landed smoothly on the moon: the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. And NASA hasn't sent a mission to the lunar surface, with robots or humans, since the Apollo program, which ended in the 1970s.
Water ice can be converted to drinking water or oxygen which could be essential to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. Water can also be converted to rocket fuel by separating hydrogen and oxygen molecules, allowing NASA or a commercial company to establish a rocket fuel outpost that could allow vehicles to explore deeper into the cosmos.
Almost half a century has passed since a man-made, robotic or man-made spacecraft landed on the lunar surface. NASA has focused on accelerating the return of lunar exploration under the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence, who said last year that the space agency should return humans to the moon by 2024 "by whatever means necessary."
A key part of the space agency's plan is to rely heavily on public-private partnerships to stimulate innovation and reduce costs. The space agency is handing out fixed-price contracts to commercial companies to take over much of the development process for various vehicles, including lunar landers. That's a very different approach than NASA took during its previous lunar programs, including Apollo, the space agency that worked with private corporations but maintained much of the design and testing processes at the company.
Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin and SpaceX are among the companies vying for a contract to build a crew-worthy lunar lander.
The Astrobotic Lunar Landing Module is designed only to carry robots and other cargo. But this mission is a key part of a series of science and exploration missions that NASA hopes to carry out in the years before astronauts return to the Moon.
Under previously awarded contracts, two lunar missions in the United States could occur next year. Astrobotic plans to carry cargo to a crater on the near side of the moon, and Houston-based Intuitive Machines could carry five payloads to Oceanus Procellarum, the massive dark spot on the western edge of the near side.
California-based startup Masten Space Systems also has a contract to deliver various test instruments to the south pole of the Moon in 2022. The space agency hopes NASA can demonstrate the effectiveness of VIPER's water hunting technology. before sending the vehicle to the moon.