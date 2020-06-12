NASA selects the company to deliver a & # 39; water hunting robot & # 39; to the moon





The Pittsburgh-based company will receive $ 199.5 million under the new fixed-price contract, which assigns the company to build and test a landing spacecraft that can transport NASA's robotic robot, VIPER, to the lunar surface. .

After the VIPER rover is launched into space aboard a rocket, Astrobotic's lunar lander, named Griffin, will carry VIPER on the final leg of its 239,000-mile journey, taking it from orbit to a soft landing in the south pole of the Moon. (NASA and Astrobotic said Thursday that they have not yet decided which rocket will be used for this mission.)

Landing on the moon is not a simple task. Throughout history, only three governments have developed vehicles that landed smoothly on the moon: the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. And NASA hasn't sent a mission to the lunar surface, with robots or humans, since the Apollo program, which ended in the 1970s.

VIPER, which stands for "Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover", will be a 1,000-pound four-wheeled rover that will spend 100 days on the Moon looking for ice in the water. Learning to find and harvest ice on the Moon could be transformative for space exploration, and for commercial companies that see outer space as a prime place to do business.