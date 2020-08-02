NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon return – live updates

The Crew Dragon will turn on its propulsion engines as it glides into the thickest part of Earth's atmosphere as it travels to 17,500 miles per hour. Rapid air compression and air friction will heat the exterior of the spacecraft to approximately 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit: a dangerous part of the journey. But a heat shield on the outside of Crew Dragon will keep Behnken and Hurley safe inside.

Behnken previously described his experience re-entering the atmosphere. aboard the space shuttle:

"Actually, you see the light from the atmosphere as it heats up the outer parts of the spacecraft. You see some orange lights flickering in the plasma when it goes a little out of the windows … The vehicle is going through something quite severe, and we I hope he will take care of us as he leads us through the entrance. "

However, in some ways, the journey home in Crew Dragon will be very different from what the astronauts experienced during their previous space shuttle missions. G forces will be much more intense but will not last as long.

"The capsule gets steeper and [will slow down] much more quickly," according to former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman, who helped SpaceX develop Crew Dragon.

As the Dragon of the Crew approaches Earth, it will deploy a set of parachutes, called "drogue parachutes," to begin to slow their descent before a large column of four parachutes deactivates to further decelerate the vehicle. If all goes well, Crew Dragon will travel at less than 20 miles per hour when it touches the water.

Reisman said that after getting used to the microgravity environment in space and then experiencing the intense G-forces of the return flight, it takes a while to readjust, he told CNN Business.