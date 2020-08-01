NASA-SpaceX mission: astronauts board the Crew Dragon from the ISS





Later this afternoon, Behnken and Hurley are expected to board their Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon Endeavor, which has been docked at the space station since astronauts arrived in May. If the weather forecast seems acceptable, the capsule will leave the space station around 7:30 p.m. ET and begin your 19-hour hike to a dip on the Florida coast. If the Crew Dragon is authorized to depart tonight, it is expected to arrive at its landing at 2:42 pm ET on Sunday.

The biggest question is whether the weather will hold.

NASA and SpaceX have been closely watching Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to approach the east coast of Florida this weekend.

That's why NASA hopes Crew Dragon can land in the Gulf of Mexico, off the west coast of Florida, where meteorologists expect calmer waters.