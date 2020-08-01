NASA-SpaceX mission: astronauts board the Crew Dragon from the ISS

Later this afternoon, Behnken and Hurley are expected to board their Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon Endeavor, which has been docked at the space station since astronauts arrived in May. If the weather forecast seems acceptable, the capsule will leave the space station around 7:30 p.m. ET and begin your 19-hour hike to a dip on the Florida coast. If the Crew Dragon is authorized to depart tonight, it is expected to arrive at its landing at 2:42 pm ET on Sunday.
The biggest question is whether the weather will hold.
NASA and SpaceX have been closely watching Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to approach the east coast of Florida this weekend.
That's why NASA hopes Crew Dragon can land in the Gulf of Mexico, off the west coast of Florida, where meteorologists expect calmer waters.
A NASA spokesman said Friday that officials are currently targeting to land the capsule near Panama City, one of four potential Gulf splash sites that were shortlisted by NASA and SpaceX.
Authorities will continue to monitor the pre-departure forecast for Dragon Endeavor tonight. If all goes well, Hurley and Behnken will be tied to the Crew Dragon. Immediately after undocking at 7:32 p.m. ET, the crew's Dragon engines will fire twice in a row to push the capsule away from the space station.
Then Dragon Endeavor will slowly descend from the ISS, which orbits around 250 miles above land
floor, using brief engine burns to reduce its altitude at night. The Crew Dragon maneuvers will be performed by on-board computers, and Behnken and Hurley will have plenty of food and water in the vehicle. They will also have the opportunity to sleep before bathing.
By Sunday afternoon, the Dragon of the Crew will be in orbit just above the thick halo of atmosphere surrounding Earth.
The vehicle will start its engine once more while cutting back to the air, traveling at 17,500 miles per hour. Rapid compression of the air and friction between the air and the spacecraft will heat the exterior of the spacecraft to around 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit, a dangerous part of the journey. But a thick heat shield will keep Behnken and Hurley safe inside.
The capsule will deploy a series of parachutes to slow its descent. By the time he reaches the water, he should be traveling less than 20 miles per hour, according to a NASA spokesman.