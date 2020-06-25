NASA will name its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African-American engineer.





"Mary W. Jackson was part of a very important group of women who helped NASA succeed in bringing American astronauts into space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in the agency's announcement Wednesday.

"Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break down barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology."

The news comes amid renewed calls for equality after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. Her death, along with that of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, sparked protests across the country calling for justice and an end to police brutality.

Jackson began his career with NASA in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, NASA said.