NASA's Perseverance rover to launch to Mars on July 20

The 3-by-5-inch aluminum plate, installed on the left side of the rover's chassis, shows Earth supported by the ancient serpent symbol entwined around a bar to represent the global medical community. A line represents the rover's trajectory from Central Florida to Mars, according to NASA.

"We wanted to show our appreciation for those who have put their personal well-being at stake for the good of others," said Matt Wallace, deputy director of Perseverance projects at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. .

"It is our hope that when future generations travel to Mars and encounter our scout vehicle, they will be reminded that there were such people on Earth in 2020."

When Alexander Mather, a seventh-grader in Virginia, entered his presentation in a national contest last year To name the rover, a pandemic was not on the horizon. But his winning entry for Perseverance has proven to be the perfect name for a rover launching in unprecedented times.

These past few months of preparing the rover for launch have happened during safe operation restrictions during a pandemic. But the teams accepted the challenge, and the launch continues as planned.

"The team never wavered in their search for the launch pad," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. "It was through their dedication and the help of other NASA facilities that we have come this far."

The launch window opens on July 20 and runs until August 11, in case bad weather or other issues prevent the launch at 9:15 a.m. ET on July 20. That date has been projected since the rover was announced in December 2012.

But launching during this window is critical at a time when Mars and Earth are on the same side of the sun, otherwise the spacecraft could be delayed from two years to September 22.

The delay would cost the agency $ 500 million and would impact the long-term goals of NASA's Mars Exploration Program, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"I hope that people will see this mission and be inspired that we can fight and achieve even in the midst of difficult times," he said during a NASA press conference on Wednesday.

The date of July 20 has another meaning; It is when NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon.

"Fifty-one years ago today, NASA was in final preparations for the first landing," said Bridenstine. "Today we are on the threshold of another monumental moment of exploration: the collection of samples on Mars.

"By celebrating the heroes of Apollo 11 today, future generations can recognize the women and men of Perseverance, not only for what they will accomplish 100 million miles from home, but for what they were able to accomplish in this world in the way have lunch. "

New developments on Mars

Perseverance is destined to land in the Jezero Crater of Mars on February 18, 2021. The crater is 28 miles wide and the site of a lake that existed 3.5 billion years ago. Traces of a river delta can be seen in images captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. And the rover can find signs of ancient life in this intriguing place on Mars.

"The mission has one launch, 314 million miles of interplanetary space and seven minutes of terror to safely reach the surface of Mars," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division, in a statement. "When we see the landscape in Jezero Crater for the first time and we really begin to realize the scientific reward before us, the fun really begins."

Perseverance is the heaviest payload NASA has ever landed on Mars, if everything goes as planned, and its parachute system has gone through rigorous testing to ensure the 1-metric ton rover can land.

This will be the ninth NASA spacecraft to visit the Martian surface, but it is the first to collect samples that will be returned to Earth on future missions.

Perseverance will take core samples from rocks and regoliths, or broken rocks and dust, using its Sample Caching System, "the cleanest and most complex mechanism ever sent into space," according to NASA. It was imperative that the system be clean so that there is no confusion about possible biological signatures that Perseverance can find and collect.

The system will store samples in metal tubes that fall at the collection sites through the crater. Subsequent missions will retrieve them and return them to Earth in about 10 years from now, a complex endeavor that will be the result of NASA's partnership with the European Space Agency.

Using its suite of scientific instruments, Perseverance will also study and characterize the climate and geology of Mars. Experiments on the rover will also help with preparation for finally landing humans on Mars.

Perseverance is also armed with 23 cameras, most of which will be able to capture color images and even high-definition video. The cameras will be active during the entry, descent and landing of the rover.

"We will be able to see that big parachute inflate and see the rover deploy and land," Wallace said. "It is the first time that we have seen a spacecraft land on another planet."

The video will not be available in real time to people tuning in while NASA monitors the rover's data during entry, descent, and landing. But it will be shared in the weeks after landing.

"The first priority will be data on how the rover fares after landing, but we hope to have a video in the weeks after landing," said Andrew Good, a JPL media relations specialist. "The data will come back in pieces from multiple orbiters, which of course are shared by our other field missions, Curiosity and InSight."

The rover also carries a pair of microphones, which will also be active during entry, descent, and landing. Rover teams hope to hear the sounds of the rover's wheels on the Martian surface and the sound of the wind on Mars.

"I am excited to hear the sounds of Mars and the sounds of the rover interacting with its surroundings," said Katie Stack Morgan, associate scientist for the Perseverance project at JPL. He also suggested that an interesting science could come from the sounds they will be able to hear, as the rover's laser targets rocks.

And tucked under the rover during its trip to Mars is Ingenuity, which will be the first helicopter to fly on Mars or any planet in our solar system outside of Earth. The helicopter is scheduled to have three test flights during its time on Mars.

It's considered a demo payload, which means NASA can learn a lot from this experience and apply it to future missions. And perseverance can imagine ingenuity as it flies over Mars, capturing the historic flight on another planet.