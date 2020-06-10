NASCAR bans Confederate flags – CNN

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events goes against our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement on its website. "Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special."

This week, driver Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, called for NASCAR to go beyond 2015 when he asked fans not to bring the Confederation flags to racing.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," said Wallace. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

NASCAR was formed in 1948 and runs three national series: Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks.