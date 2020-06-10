NASCAR bans the Confederate flag from all its events, including races

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will ban any image or display of the Confederate flag at future events, in the name of love and unity.

NASCAR released a statement on its website that addresses the matter and explains the decision.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the message began. "Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community that is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties."

This move comes only a day after the US Navy. USA He announced that it would also work to ban the Confederate flag from all "facilities, ships, planes, and submarines."

"The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, has ordered his staff to begin drawing up an order prohibiting the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas," said the Commander. Nate Christensen told Fox News.

"The order is intended to guarantee the cohesion of the unit, preserve good order and discipline, and maintain the core values ​​of honor, courage and commitment of the Navy," added Christensen.

The announcement of the US Navy. USA It came four days after the Marine Corps said that the Confederate flag would be banned in all common, labor, and public areas at Marine Corps facilities.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.