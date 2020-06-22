NASCAR: Bubba Wallace to Receive Driver Support Show After Finding a Knot in His Garage





A NASCAR driver told CNN that drivers plan to push Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the grill all together and then stop around his car for the National Anthem. More details are still being worked out, the driver said.

The race will start at 3 p.m. ET in Lincoln, Alabama, after Sunday's rain delayed the event by one day.

The discovery of the rope Sunday afternoon at Wallace's garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more directly address America's systemic racism in the wake of the George Floyd police murder.

Wallace, the only black driver on NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and corresponding protests against racism and police brutality. He was wearing a "I can't breathe" shirt before an event, repainted his car with the phrase "Black Lives Matter" and pressured NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag.

NASCAR said it is investigating the rope, and federal investigators said they will also review the incident. "We are angry and outraged, and we cannot affirm seriously enough how seriously we take this heinous act," said the NASCAR statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation and will do our best to identify those responsible and remove them from the sport." The racing organization said there is no place for racism in NASCAR and that the incident "only strengthens our determination to make the sport open and welcoming to everyone." Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Alabama, the FBI and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident, US Attorney Jay E. Town said in a statement. "Regardless of whether federal charges can be filed, this type of action has no place in our society," Town said. A source from Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace never saw the rope. A member of his team discovered him and immediately caught the attention of NASCAR, the source said. Wallace tweeted on Sunday that the "despicable act" left him "incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we must go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism". "This will not break me, I will not give in or back down. I will continue to proudly stand up for what I believe in," Wallace said. NASCAR told CNN that the garage area where the rope was found is restricted to essential personnel, which includes race teams, NASCAR officials, safety and health personnel. Monday's race will be the first time that NASCAR fans can return to the track since the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, a plane with a Confederate flag and the phrase "Defund NASCAR" was seen flying over the tarmac, and souvenirs from the Confederacy were also sold across the street.

