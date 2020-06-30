NASCAR cancels 2020 Nashville Champions Week for coronavirus

NASCAR has canceled its season-ending Champions Week in Nashville, Tennessee, due to coronavirus concerns.

The series held the multi-day event in town for the first time in December 2019, which included concerts, sold-out cars on Broadway, and the annual awards banquet, all with a huge crowd of attendees.

"With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year's NASCAR Champions Week and the NASCAR Cup Awards originally scheduled for Nashville will not occur. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be held at the end of the season with more details to come. We hope to return to Nashville in 2021, "said the series.

NASCAR had a two-year contract with the city that included an option for a third party, according to the Tennessean. Tennessee is experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases after entering a phase 2 reopening.

Along with the awards celebration, NASCAR will compete again at The Music City next June, with a Series Cup race at the Nashville Superspeedway, which last held a NASCAR National Series race in 2011.