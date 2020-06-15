NASCAR Legend Offers Private Tour of Richard Childress Racing Museum

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress learned his business from scratch.

"I started with a $ 20 cab and that was my first race car," Childress told Fox Nation presenter Johnny "Joey" Jones in a new episode of "Fox Nation Outdoors."

"Only in the United States could a child with a $ 20 race car and a dream be here talking to you," said the NASCAR legend, as he and Jones toured the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Lexington, North Carolina.

NASCAR KURT BUST HUNTING ON TEXAS RANCH OVERCOMED BY FAIR PIGS

In this new Fox Nation series, Jones travels the country to celebrate America's hunting and fishing culture. Jones and Childress met for two days of bird hunting, but they also took time to appreciate another great American sport: car racing.

"Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress were a tremendous team as a driver and owner and are forever linked in NASCAR history," Jones said. "Earnhart won six Winston Cup championships while driving for Richard Childress Racing from 1984 to 2001."

The treasured item at the RCR Museum is the car Earnhart drove to his first victory in the Daytona 500 Miles.

"We tried to win the Daytona 500 with Dale, probably for 15, 18 years before we won it," Childress said standing in front of the iconic black car number 3.

"This is the car we won the Daytona 500 Mile with," he continued, "this is one of the most special cars we have here because I knew how much it meant to Dale."

The next stop on the tour was unexpected for Jones: The Richard Childress Wildlife and Conservation Gallery. It is a wing of his museum dedicated to North American game animals.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR GRANGER SMITH IS REFLECTED IN LIFE ONE YEAR AFTER LOSING HIS SON

Jones noted that both hunting and auto racing are similar, as both are accessible to most Americans.

"It seems that the races are so exclusive and so difficult to play. What people don't understand is that there are short tracks across the country and that people with limited resources and people with millions of dollars can do it," he said. "And hunting is almost the same. You just go find public land and you have the right equipment and you're there."

Childress agreed, adding: "You don't have to shoot your first time. Just go hunting and you will have the feeling. It is a great reward once you go out and do it."

To see the entire "Fox Nation Outdoors" series, including Jones' hunting trips with "Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent, and former US Army Sgt. USA And retired mixed martial artist Randy Couture, go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF THE FOX NATION FOR $ 0.99