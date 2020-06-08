NASCAR Legends Support George Floyd's Protests







Bubba Wallace wore a black shirt that said "Black Lives Matter" and "I Can't Breathe" during the NASCAR Cup Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 on Sunday.

Wallace also tweeted a NASCAR-sponsored video of him and his fellow drivers discussing how they will advocate for change to combat racism and inspire change.

"We will listen and learn! #BlackLivesMatters," Wallace tweeted.

Wallace's remarks and tweets come as protests gather across the United States and around the world to call for police reform, especially when it comes to relations with black and brown communities. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Other NASCAR drivers also spoke on Sunday. Legendary Jeff Gordon made a powerful statement during Sunday's broadcast saying that he and Wallace's personal and professional travels are different. "I will never know what it is like to walk in Bubba's shoes or the shoes of anyone who has experienced racism. I know I can be better; we can do better to create positive change," Gordon said. "We need to move forward more now than we have in the past. We are listening. We are learning. We are ready for change." Daniel Suarez posted the NASCAR video on racism in solidarity with Wallace. "We are with you. Not being racist is not enough, we need to be anti-racist and make a REAL change! #Blacklivesmatter," read his tweet. NASCAR also invited Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old boy who went viral for his song "I just want to live" to sing the National Anthem. Sunday's race, won by Kevin Harvick, took place at an empty Atlanta Motor Speedway. Wallace was ranked 21st in the race. The Cup series now heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.





