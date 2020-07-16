NASCAR: Plane flew a Confederate flag over Bristol Motor Speedway







It comes a month after NASCAR announced that the Confederate flag would be banned from all official events in response to global protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd.

Critics of the Confederate symbol say it is racist and represents a war to defend slavery and a battle to oppose advances in civil rights.

The banner also included a URL for the website & # 39; Sons of Confederate Veterans & # 39 ;, the organization responsible for flying a similar flag over a race in Talladega, Alabama, last month.