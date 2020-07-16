NASCAR: Plane flew a Confederate flag over Bristol Motor Speedway

The banner also included a URL for the website & # 39; Sons of Confederate Veterans & # 39 ;, the organization responsible for flying a similar flag over a race in Talladega, Alabama, last month.
Wednesday's race was also the biggest spectator event in the sport since the pandemic occurred in March, and organizers were able to sell up to 30,000 tickets.
The race was moved from its usual home at Charlotte Motor Speedway because North Carolina did not allow spectators.
A spokesman for the track in Tennessee told CNN that tickets were not sold on race day to ensure the track could properly adhere to social distancing measures.
Fans were required to wear a mask when entering, but people were free to remove them once they had reached their seats.
Reports indicate that the stadium has a capacity of approximately 140,000 people, but official attendance for the day will not be released due to corporate policy.
Attendees were able to roar home to eventual winner Chase Elliott, who claimed the $ 1 million prize.
In doing so, he emulated his father, Hall of Fame member Bill Elliott, who won the race in 1986.
After Wednesday's victory, Elliott praised the inclusion of fans and said "he had no desire."
The FBI report found the item was a "garage door pull rope designed as a rope," and said it had been in the team's garage since last year and that Wallace was therefore not a victim. of a hate crime.
Wallace, the only black driver on NASCAR's top circuit, has been a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and has called for an end to Confederate symbols in racing.