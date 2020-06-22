NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed until Monday due to rain

Thunderstorms forced NASCAR on Sunday to postpone the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway that would mark the return of more fans to the track.

The race, which was delayed at 2 p.m. CDT on Monday is the first in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in which NASCAR opened the doors for up to 5,000 fans. Those in the stands were urged to seek refuge approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled start, leading to a wait of more than two hours.

The addition of fans and the ban on Confederate flags were not the only changes that were showcased in the race.

NASCAR implemented new rules in response to Ryan Newman's heartbreaking accident when he was running for victory on the last lap at Daytona in February.

Changes include the elimination of aerodynamic ducts on super speed tracks, a reduction in throttle body size, and the need to apply sliding tape along the rear-facing lower surfaces of the rear bumper cover.

The teams headed to Talladega without any practical knowledge of its effect. Then there is the still minimal but growing presence of fans.

NASCAR allowed 1,000 military members to attend the rain-interrupted race last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event was stopped multiple times for over three hours of total delays.

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from being displayed at its events, but supporters of the symbol still managed to see each other on Sunday. Vehicles lined up on the off-road boulevard waving the flag and an airplane flew onto the runway pulling a banner of the Confederate flag reading "Defund NASCAR."

NASCAR has not stated exactly how it plans to prevent fans from displaying the flag on the track's property and none of the instances on Sunday at Talladega were inside the facility.

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing were ready to race with an all-black paint scheme honoring the National Civil Rights Museum, with the museum's logo on the hood. The FedEx sponsor will not be shown in the car.

The flag ban is another statement for NASCAR.

Fanatic David Radvansky, who started coming to Talladega in the 1990s when his father parked cars at races, was one of the fans who applauded NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate flags.

"I don't think there is a place for that in NASCAR, to be honest," said the 32-year-old. "That doesn't sit well with all the good guys, but it is what it is."

But the Confederate flags were still being sold at Ed Sugg's merchandise store across the street.

"They are doing very well," said the Helena, Alabama resident, who has been selling a variety of products in NASCAR racing for 21 years. "People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It has been around for as long as all of us. I don't think anyone really links it to any kind of racism or anything. It's just something from the South. It's transparent." It's just a matter of inheritance. "