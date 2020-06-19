NASCAR Says No To James James Davison's Rookie Cup Driver Debut At Talladega

You cannot be perfect without practice.

NASCAR has rejected rookie driver James Davison's entry into Sunday's Series Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway because he has never driven on the track before and the event is running without practice or qualification due to restrictions related to the coronavirus.

2021 NASCAR HALL OF FAME INDICATORS ANNOUNCED

The 33-year-old Australian, whose experience is primarily in sports cars and open-wheel racing and has completed five Indy 500s, had been provisionally approved to drive the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet before NASCAR changed its decision.

"I was excited about the opportunity to take the green flag, however, I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR's position," Davison wrote on Twitter.

NASCAR generally requires drivers to have experience in lower-tier cars on its Daytona and Talladega speed tracks, where recruiting and freight racing often lead to dangerous crashes from multiple cars, before allowing them to compete in the Series de la Cup on the track. Davison will make his Pocono debut on June 27. He had previously driven several Xfinity series races, but only on road courses.

The initial lineup for Talladega was decided by a random draw that placed Martin Truex Jr. on pole position alongside Denny Hamlin, with Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson behind them in the second row.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP