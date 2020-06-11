NASCAR Truck Series driver says he's quitting the sport after a new Confederate flag policy

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, announced on social media Wednesday that he plans to quit the sport soon after the release of new guidelines that included banning Confederate flags on racing.

Ciccarelli, 50, visited Facebook to announce that it has been a "fun ride and dream come true" to compete, but said he is concerned about NASCAR's management and will stop competing after 2020.

"I don't believe in kneeling down during Anthem or taking people to fly with the flag they love," he posted. "I couldn't care less about the Confederate flag, but there are people who do it and they don't make it racist, all you're doing is (expletive) one group to serve another and I'm not going to spend the money that we should participate in any political BS !! Then everything is for SALE! ”

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will ban any image or display of the Confederate flag at future events.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events is contrary to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement. “Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties. "

The Houston Chronicle reported that Ciccarelli runs part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series. The report says he has run 18 times in the past three years and never won a race.