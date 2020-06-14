NASCAR Welcomes Military Fans to Homestead-Miami Sunday Race

NASCAR fans will return to the stands for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Just not many of them.

The track has donated 1,000 tickets to local members of the US Army. USA And their families for the race, which will mark the first time a spectator has attended since the Cup Series returned from the break a month ago. The move was made possible as Florida moved to stage two of its reopening, allowing a limited number of fans at sporting events. Tickets were distributed to nearby Homestead Air Reserve Base and the US Southern Command. USA In Doral, where they were issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The ability to receive guests for the Dixie Vodka 400 is an important step in the return of live sporting events around the world," Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia said in a statement. “The opening of our track 25 years ago was a sign of hope after the devastation in southern Miami-Dade County as a result of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Today we are privileged and have a deep sense of responsibility for the same opportunity during these challenges. times. Having South Florida service members in our career is a true honor, and it is very symbolic when we start having guests back at our NASCAR events. ”

Everyone on the track will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to wear masks while adhering to social distancing protocols. NASCAR also enacted this week a ban on displaying the Confederate flag in all of its races.

The race also marks the first time that a Series Cup event has not been held on the track in November, as it was replaced this year by Phoenix Raceway as the season's venue. Kyle Busch is the defending champion, having clinched the Cup Series title with a 1.5-mile oval victory last year.

Homestead-Miami also announced that it is renaming the Turn 3 tunnel where drivers enter the track in honor of Jimmie Johnson, who crowned all seven championships at the facility and retires at the end of this season.

Due to current restrictions, there will be no practice or qualification and the starting line-up was established through a random draw that put Denny Hamlin in pole position. The race will air on Fox at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the Dixie 400:

1 Denny Hamlin

2 Joey Logano

3 Brad Keselowski

4 Kyle Busch

5 Chase Elliott

6 Martin Truex Jr.

7 Kevin Harvick

8 Alex Bowman

9 Jimmie Johnson

10 Kurt Busch

11 Ryan Blaney

12 Clint Bowyer

13 Chris Buescher

14 Ryan Newman

15 Erik Jones

16 Austin Dillon

17 Bubba Wallace

18 John Hunter Nemechek

19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 Matt Kenseth

21 Aric Almirola

22 William Byron

23 Matt DiBenedetto

24 Tyler Reddick

25 JJ Yeley

26 Corey LaJoie

27 Josh Bilicki

28 Brennan Poole

29 Joey Gase

30 Michael McDowell

31 Quin Houff

32 Ty Dillon

33 Ryan Preece

34 BJ McLeod

35 Cole Custer

36 Christopher Bell

37 Daniel Suarez

38 Timmy Hill