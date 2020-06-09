NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants Confederate flags removed from track

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American NASCAR driver at the highest level in the sport, has called on the organization to remove Confederate flags from racetracks in the future.

Wallace wore a shirt that said "I can't breathe / The life of black lives" the Sunday before his Atlanta career. He told CNN on Monday that NASCAR should target the Confederate flags.

"My next step would be to get rid of all the Confederate flags," running back No. 43 said. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them. "

The 26-year-old said he knows his opinion is unpopular.

"There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags with pride, but it is time to change," he told CNN. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR: We will have those conversations to remove those flags."

Wallace's comments came after NASCAR President Steve Phelps relayed a message to drivers before the start of the race in Atlanta.

"Thanks for your time," said Phelps. "Our country is suffering and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken us too long to listen to their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. "

A black NASCAR official also knelt in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

"Now is the time to listen, understand and fight racism and racial injustice," said Phelps. "We ask our drivers … and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to recognize that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and have a drink. time to listen. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.