NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants to remove race tracks from the Confederate flag

Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday that the next steps now are to "get rid of all the Confederate flags."
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," said Wallace. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Initially, the Confederate flag didn't bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself, he sees how awkward he makes people.
"There will be a lot of angry people who carry those flags with pride, but it is time to change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."
If fans disagree, Wallace said they can "get back on track where you came from."
"We shouldn't have a discussion about that," he said. "It is a thick line that we can no longer cross."