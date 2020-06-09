NASCAR's Bubba Wallace wants to remove race tracks from the Confederate flag

The first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, Wallace wore the jersey in solidarity with protesters around the world who have called for justice for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the hands. of the Minneapolis Police. As the protests continued, officials in Virginia began taking steps to remove Confederate monuments in some states, and military bases are removing Confederate paraphernalia.

Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday that the next steps now are to "get rid of all the Confederate flags."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," said Wallace. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Initially, the Confederate flag didn't bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself, he sees how awkward he makes people.