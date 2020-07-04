NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sunday's race

Johnson tested positive Friday afternoon after learning that his wife, Chandra, had tested positive, according to a press release.

In Johnson's absence, Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday at the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates," Johnson said in the statement. "I have never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it will be very difficult to see from the side when I am supposed to be competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I am going to come back ready to win races and put us in the postseason. "

The news comes weeks after NASCAR restarted its season on May 17. Other American sports have followed slowly, despite the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. Earlier this week, six players on the MLS FC Dallas team tested positive for Covid-19.