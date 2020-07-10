NASCAR's Justin Allgaier hospitalized after Kentucky lap accident: report

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier was hospitalized in Kentucky on Thursday night after being involved in an accident during the last lap of a race at Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier was competing in a Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, according to the official NASCAR website.

NASCAR JIMMIE JOHNSON AUTHORIZED TO RUN AFTER 2 COVID-19 NEGATIVE TESTS

The video of the car crash shows at least three cars involved: Drivers of vehicles # 61 and # 90 (Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett, respectively) were evaluated and released from the circuit infield care center, NASCAR said, while Allgaier , in car No. 7, required hospitalization.

The exact nature of Allgaier's injury was not immediately known.

Last week, Allgaier, a 34-year-old Illinois native, replaced driver Jimmie Johnson at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis after Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson has had two negative tests since then and has been cleared to compete again.