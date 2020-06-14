NASCAR's Kyle Weatherman runs in a thin blue line car

Three days after Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver, ran in a Black Lives Matter car, Kyle Weatherman drove a Thin Blue Line car on the NASCAR secondary circuit.

The Weatherman, 22, ran the car Saturday during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The hood of the car featured an American flag with a blue line in the middle, and the sides and back had the hashtag #BackTheBlue.

“A lot is happening in the world right now and I wanted to express that most of the lifeguards are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and would do anything to help save lives, "Weatherman wrote. On twitter About the car.

Weatherman later tweeted: “I absolutely support black men and women in this country and I also support all first responders as well. LOVE EVERYONE 🙏🏻 ".

The paint job was described as a Thin Blue Line outline by Mike Harmon Racing. Weatherman finished 37th after a transmission problem.

During a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, Wallace's car featured the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter on the sides and the message "Compassion, Love, Understanding" the day NASCAR banned the Confederate flag. After the ban, NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli said he is leaving the sport.