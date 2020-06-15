NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli opens after burning Confederate flag

Ray Ciccarelli, the NASCAR driver who threatened to quit smoking after the sport banned the Confederate flag, tried to make things clear about his controversial Facebook post, saying he believes his thoughts were misinterpreted, but he doesn't regret what what did he say.

Ciccarelli participated in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this weekend, finishing 29th, and he's not sure if he will follow through on his threat to sell off his CMI Motorsports team after the 2020 season.

"They didn't raise me like people portray me as I am." That's not me, "Ciccarelli told TobyChristie.com." I'm not that type of person. Just the attack: my wife, my family have been attacked and abused on social media. It's just heartbreaking. "

But he also doesn't regret what he wrote in the Facebook post, even if he has since disabled his Facebook page. He insisted that he was not defending the Confederate flag. In the post, he wrote that he would quit smoking after the 2020 season and "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem or taking the right to fly the flag they love."

In the follow-up interview, the 50-year-old man said "all he was saying was the fact that I understand both sides' feelings towards the flag / My point of view, all he was trying to say is how it is taken ( the flag) of a group and help support the offending group and then what do you do to the group you took it from? Now, they are outraged.

"I think he was just sitting there. I had seen the news when referring, NASCAR now allows you to kneel during the anthem. It just irritated me a little bit, ”Ciccarelli explained. "I believe in defending the national anthem, and I think if you want to kneel during the anthem, you should kneel. It just provoked me, because they tell us you can't kneel, now you can kneel. It just made me mad.

"We are told one thing that we cannot do, then we are told that it can be done," added Ciccarelli. "Just to return, about two years into the (Colin) Kaepernick deal, NASCAR released a statement that team owners must take action against any teammate who decides to kneel during the national anthem. He was not going to be tolerated of no way ".

As for whether he still plans to leave NASCAR, Cicarelli would not commit in any way.

"That is TBA," he said.